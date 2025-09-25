Stockholm Marathon winner Shewarge Alene dies aged 30
Ethiopian runner Alene was taken ill during a training session and later died in hospital
Shewarge Alene, winner of the Stockholm Marathon earlier this year, has died at the age of just 30.
The Ethiopian runner felt unwell during a training session and was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away shortly after.
The Stockholm Marathon reported the news of her death, releasing a statement on social media saying: “It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of Shewarge Alene, winner of adidas Stockholm Marathon 2025.
“Shewarge Alene became unwell during a training session and was taken to hospital, where sadly, her life could not be saved. Shewarge Alene was 30 years old. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”
Alene was forging a successful career as a marathon runner before her passing, winning 12 of the 27 races she entered as a professional.
She set a new PB of 2:29.34 in January. at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, although the Stockholm Marathon at the end of May was arguably her crowning achievement as she won the race in a time of 2:30:38.
That added to her list of victories around the world, including a pair of triumphs in Mexico, where she resided, having also previously lived in New York.
However, Alene was back in Ethiopia when she complained of feeling unwell and tired. Although she was subsequently taken to a hospital in Addis Ababa, she passed away shortly after.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments