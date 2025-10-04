Dan Pembroke completes miraculous recovery to win remarkable World Championship gold
Pembroke claimed an incredible F13 javelin gold in New Delhi despite tearing his hip adductor just four weeks before the event
Dan Pembroke brewed up another gold medal-winning storm by battling back from injury to clinch a third consecutive World Para Athletics Championship title.
The two-time Paralympic champion, 34, followed up his Paris triumph with victory in the F13 javelin event in New Delhi.
Pembroke, an avid home beer brewer back home, tore his right hip adductor just four weeks before the event to throw his participation into doubt.
But he made a miraculous recovery to launch a season’s best distance of 68.51m and return to the summit of the podium.
Pembroke, the British team’s co-captain here in India along with Anna Nicholson, said: “It was a relief – I didn’t tell anyone, but I haven’t thrown a javelin for four and a half weeks.
“I was just trying to find my head out there – I’m ecstatic with the win, but I’m always looking to push my performance and the world record more and more.
“Without any injury I’d be a bit disappointed – but I went out and smashed it, so it’s great.”
Pembroke, who also won Paralympic gold in Tokyo, brewed a special beer called ‘Paris Gold’ ahead of last year’s Games to visualise defending his title.
And speaking on how he will celebrate in New Delhi, he said: “We’ll have to see what craft beers we’ve got in the hotel!”
Hannah Cockroft says her dominant T34 800m triumph was the Indian performance she was most proud of after waltzing to a 19th global gold.
The nine-time Paralympic champion, 33, added a third title to her collection here after following up her victories over both 100m and 400m.
Cockroft, whose British teammate Kare Adenegan won silver in all three races, said: “I’m buzzing with that one – that’s the performance I’m most proud of here.
“It’s just relief – it always gets tougher, but now I’ll have some time off and start building for the next event.”
Jonathan Broom-Edwards banished his injury and illness demons to bank a battling silver medal in the T64 high jump.
The Tokyo Paralympic and three-time world champion, 37, finished second as Uzbek Temurbek Giyazov grabbed gold.
Broom-Edwards, who only just made the Paris Paralympics and has endured a turbulent year since, said: “I’m so happy to still be here – a year ago I didn’t know if I’d ever walk again, let alone jump, but to be jumping pain free is great.”
Earlier in the day, there were a hat-trick of shot put bronzes for Nicholson, Lydia Church and Michael Jenkins.
Nicholson finished third in the F35 event while Church and Jenkins did the same in their F12 and F38 categories.
Nicholson, who also won bronze in Paris last summer, said: “To win my first medal at the Paralympics was a dream come true, but to back that up at the World Championships is just fantastic.”
Novuna is the Official Finance Partner of British Athletics and proud sponsor of the GB & NI Athletics Team. From everyday goals to world-class dreams, Novuna helps millions across the UK – backing British businesses, supporting individuals’ plans, and supporting British Athletics on the global stage. Find out more at www.novuna.co.uk
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments