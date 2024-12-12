Jedi knights, cartwheels, poo and vomit – the sporting quotes of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ange Postecoglou turned to the Piano Man, Emma Hayes swung her light sabre, James Anderson got ‘whacked’ and Andy Murray talked vomit.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the best sporting quotes of 2024.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.” – The year began with Jurgen Klopp breaking Liverpool hearts.

“It would be a lot nicer if there wasn’t as much poo in the water.” – Oxford rower Leonard Jenkins after the state of the Thames caused a stink at the Boat Race.

“We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times.” – When Nottingham Forest, on social media, took blaming referees to a whole new level.

“I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority. It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing.” Tyson Fury lost a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk.

“You may be right. I may be crazy. But it just may be a lunatic you’re looking for.” – Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou recalled Billy Joel’s ode to defending set-pieces.

“Without doubt, we wouldn’t be anywhere without Luke Skywalker, so all my thanks are there for him and the entire Jedi knights.” – Emma Hayes used the force on her way to guiding Chelsea to a fifth straight WSL title.

“It’s becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands.” – David Goffin had gum spat at him by a spectator at the French Open.

“I mean, these kinds of things definitely decide my future as well. When you can’t be yourself, you have to deal with these kinds of silly things.” – Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in a press conference.

“I think as the President of the United States again, he’s probably got bigger things to focus on than golf.” Rory McIlroy on Donald Trump’s priorities.

“She came along to actually watch me for the first time at the US Open. I actually vomited twice in that match. Once right in front of where she was sitting. I then stood up and vomited on my opponent’s racket bag, and she still seemed to like me so I knew she was a keeper after that.” – Andy Murray used his Wimbledon farewell to explain, in some detail, how he wooed wife Kim.

“It is a victory for attacking football.” – Gary Lineker took a swipe at Gareth Southgate after England’s Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain.

“British gymnastics have been in touch, but I’m sure Simone Biles is not quaking in her boots.” – Emily Campbell may have celebrated her Olympic weightlifting bronze with a cartwheel, but a career change is not on the cards.

“I asked for Sundays off from Trev. He said become Olympic champion and you can.” – Keeley Hodgkinson had an added incentive to win 800m gold – an extra day off from coach Trevor Painter.

“Never even liked tennis anyway.” – Murray waved an emotional goodbye at the Olympics, and then went on social media. Novak Djokovic later joked “He never liked retirement anyway” after appointing Murray as his coach.

“More out than in.” – Mohamed Salah’s version of the hokey cokey regarding his Liverpool future caused a stir.

“I feel like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas.” – James Anderson on being told his England Test career was over.

“I’m absolutely useless, that’s why.” – Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan’s simple explanation for his English Open first-round defeat to China’s He Guoqiang.

“He has a Boost, a meal deal and a curry and then smashes me like that.” – Luke Littler’s pre-match diet had Grand Slam opponent Martin Lukeman feeling queasy.

“It’s not done and dusted yet.” – Roy Keane had a warning for prospective son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis after he scored for England against the Republic of Ireland.

“I think we still have a chance to win that league because maybe they punish Man City with points, and maybe we win that league and then they have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal.” – Mischievous Jose Mourinho mused on the prospect of a retrospective title from his time at Manchester United.

“I’m sorry, I have a German passport.” – Thomas Tuchel began with an apology ahead of starting the England job in 2025.