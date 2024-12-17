Noa-Lynn van Leuven: It’s terrible for trans people at the minute to play sports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Noa-Lynn van Leuven says it is “terrible” to be a transgender person playing sport.

Van Leuven made history by becoming the first trans player to compete at the World Championship on Tuesday, losing in the first round to Kevin Doets.

The governing bodies for sports like cycling, swimming and athletics have banned transgender competitors from women-only events, arguing they retain physiological male advantages and citing the need to protect the female category.

The Professional Darts Corporation has a more inclusive policy, allowing her to play against other women and men, but she has still not had it easy, complaining of hate from other women on the tour, with Deta Hedman refusing to play her.

“The PDC have been really supportive, they stand behind their own rules, and that is how it is right now,” said the 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021.

“It is great to see what they are doing. If you look at other sports, you can see what they are doing, it’s easy to ban trans people.

“Or if you have gone through puberty in the UK you can’t play anything. It’s terrible. One of the most important things is to be just you and do whatever you want.

It is terrible for trans people at the minute to play any sports Noa-Lynn van Leuven

“Other sports are banning people to get away (from it) easily. If you’ve gone through puberty as a male you can’t play anything right now.

“It’s terrible, why can’t people just be themselves? I think if we look at it, I have seen trans people getting banned. It is terrible for trans people at the minute to play any sports.”

Van Leuven qualified for the World Championship based on her results in the Women’s Series.

Her performances have come despite hostility from fellow players on the tour, who Van Leuven describes as “toxic b******” because of their behaviour towards her.

And she says it is her love of the sport that keeps her going.

“I guess it’s my love of darts, I love the game,” she said.

“I just want to play darts, why does it matter who you are?

“I just play darts, it is just the love of the game, anyone who is discriminating against me or is being terrible about me, it says more about them than me.”