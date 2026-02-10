Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and offensive tackle Will Campbell have both addressed their respective injury concerns and Super Bowl performances as the team enters the offseason.

Maye confirmed he will not undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder, while Campbell revealed he played in the championship game with a torn knee ligament, acknowledging his "disastrous" outing.

Maye, who received a pain-relieving injection before the Super Bowl loss, stated his recovery plan is simply rest.

"Just get some time off. Time’s the best healer. Definitely just need time off," Maye said on Tuesday.

"Nothing that needs anything to be done. Just some time away and time to get some rest and time away from football."

open image in gallery Maye is planning to rest rather than undergoing surgery on his shoulder ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The young quarterback dismissed the idea that the long playoff run overstressed his arm, attributing his discomfort to an "unfortunate hit" during the AFC Championship game.

Despite the injury, he maintained he was "able to make throws in the game and was myself."

In the Patriots’ 29-13 defeat by Seattle, Maye threw two touchdown passes but was sacked six times, intercepted twice, and lost a fumble that led to another Seahawks touchdown.

Meanwhile, left tackle Will Campbell disclosed on Tuesday that he suffered a torn ligament in his knee late in the regular season, which sidelined him for four games on injured reserve.

Despite this significant injury, Campbell returned to start the season finale and all four playoff games, including the Super Bowl.

His performance in the Super Bowl, however, was heavily scrutinized.

Campbell conceded two sacks on Maye and allowed a staggering 14 pressures, the highest by any NFL player in a single game this season, according to Next Gen Stats.

He admitted his knee "wasn’t 100%," adding: "I mean, I don’t think when you tear a ligament in your knee, it’s not going to be how it was before, but I was healthy enough to go. I’m not going to say that it held me back, but it wasn’t the same as it was before, obviously."

Campbell, who was carted off the field in Week 12 after 12 consecutive starts protecting Maye’s blindside, acknowledged the criticizm.

open image in gallery Campbell admitted to having a difficult outing in the Super Bowl ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

"It comes with the job when you don’t perform," he stated. "Obviously, I was picked high, paid a lot, so people expect a certain thing, and I expect more myself. So, whenever I don’t perform ... obviously it sucks, but it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me."

Despite the challenging end to his season, Campbell has the backing of his coach and quarterback.

Coach Vrabel expressed confidence in the 22-year-old, stating: "He’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger. We aren’t moving Will to guard, center, tight end or anywhere else."

Maye, who shares a close friendship with Campbell, also voiced his support, predicting a bright future for his teammate.

"The expectations of a first-round pick, I think he’s dealt with so much this year," Maye said.

"It’s going to be great for him in the future. He’s going to be a great player in this league, he already is a great player in this league. … I love Will. I look forward to playing with him for a long time."

As the Patriots players clear out their lockers and head into the offseason, both Maye and Campbell are focused on recovery and improvement, with the team looking ahead to the next season.