Travis Kelce’s ex appears to shade Taylor Swift during Super Bowl ad

Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement for Sleeper, seemingly referencing her past relationship
Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement for Sleeper, seemingly referencing her past relationship (Getty)
  • Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement for Sleeper, seemingly referencing her past relationship.
  • The ad featured comedian Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons promoting a service for “ex-communicating” from former partners after celebrity breakups.
  • Nicole made several remarks in the advert that were interpreted as subtle digs at her ex-partner, Kelce.
  • She joked about the fictional service's effectiveness, stating they had “no idea what they're doing” regarding her “ex-girlfriend fiasco.”
  • Ben Simmons' line, “I said swiftly, why is that so hard to remember?”, was widely seen as a direct reference to Taylor Swift.
