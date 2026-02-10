Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Next year’s Super Bowl halftime performance might be a “Party in the U.S.A.”

Days after Bad Bunny made history with his massive intermission performance, speculation has already began to mount about who will take the stage next at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Valentine’s Day for Super Bowl XI.

Fueling the predictions, gambling company FanDuel released its sportsbook opening odds for the 2027 halftime show, revealing Miley Cyrus to be the most favored artist among betters to receive the headlining spot with +310 odds.

The Grammy winner’s name has been thrown around for the show for years, as fans point out her discography has spanned genres from pop to country to rock, meaning that there is something to enjoy for multiple audience demographics.

Plus, Cyrus has had her fair share of hits over the years, with over a dozen of her songs entering the Billboard Hot 100. Her 2023 single “Flowers” peaked at No. 1 for eight weeks, while “Wrecking Ball” was the top song for three weeks upon its release in 2013.

open image in gallery After Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl halftime performance, speculation is starting about who will take the stage next year ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery Miley Cyrus is predicted to be picked as the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show performer ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Fans online shared their excitement at the possibility of Cyrus taking on the halftime show. One person wrote on X, “Honestly, this is long overdue.”

“I hope she does it. she has hit songs that suit the vibe of super bowl halftime show,” another said. A third chimed in, “They have to go with a pop girl next year. It’s time. Miley Cyrus has the catalog and it’s a great performer.”

Behind the former Hannah Montana star, FanDuel’s bets gave rapper Cardi B a good chance at taking the stage with +440 odds.

The Super Bowl stage would be no problem for Cardi B, who already appeared in this year’s star-studded show as one of Bad Bunny’s surprise celebrity guests. Additionally, the rapper has become a familiar presence in the NFL as she is currently dating New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs.

Also among the frontrunners for the next halftime performer is Taylor Swift with +490 odds. Swift’s name has been thrown into the mix for the job ever since she began dating her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, in 2023.

Gamblers also placed bets on stars including Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

The NFL typically announces the next Super Bowl halftime show act in September — meaning fans have months to go until they learn if their predictions are correct.