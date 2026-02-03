Patriots owner Robert Kraft misses out on Hall of Fame after Bill Belichick snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has reportedly failed to secure enough votes for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This news, reported by ESPN, follows a similar revelation last week that legendary head coach Bill Belichick, who guided the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships over 24 seasons, will also not be part of the Class of 2026 to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

The official announcement of the new Hall of Fame class is anticipated on Thursday evening at the NFL Honors ceremony in San Francisco.

Both Kraft and Belichick were first-year finalists, competing in the same category designated for contributors, coaches, and senior players whose careers concluded by 2000 or earlier.

Mr Kraft was nominated as a contributor, while Belichick was put forward as a coach.

open image in gallery Kraft and Belichick have both missed out on the Hall of Fame ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

They were among five finalists in this group, which also included former players Roger Craig, Ken Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood.

To gain entry, a finalist must garner 40 of the 50 available votes. Should no candidate reach this benchmark, the individual with the highest number of votes is inducted.

The news of Belichick's initial failure to meet the voting threshold prompted a strong reaction from Mr Kraft, who was among those in the football community expressing disbelief.

In a statement, Mr Kraft lauded Belichick, saying: "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League.

“He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Mr Kraft, 84, acquired the team and its then-ageing stadium for $172m on 31 January 1994, a pivotal move that prevented the franchise from being sold and relocated.

Prior to his ownership, the Patriots had only reached the playoffs six times since their inception as the Boston Patriots in the American Football League in 1960, including a significant 46-10 defeat by the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX following the 1985 season.

open image in gallery New England Patriots will play in the Super Bowl this weekend ( Getty )

Under the stewardship of Mr Kraft and Belichick, the Patriots secured Super Bowl victories after the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons.

Mr Kraft's investment in the Patriots proved highly astute. In 2025, he reportedly sold 8 per cent of the team's shares for $720 million, giving the team a $9 billion valuation.

Looking ahead, Mr Kraft's Patriots are set to play in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

A victory in this game would secure New England a record seventh title, surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers.