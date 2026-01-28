Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James stunned by Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Belichick, widely regarded as the greatest coach in NFL history, has surprisingly failed to secure a first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, despite holding more Super Bowl rings than anyone in the sport.

The legendary coach, who led the New England Patriots to six Lombardi Trophies and won two more as an assistant with the New York Giants, did not receive the required 40 votes from the 50-person panel of media members and Hall of Famers, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday citing unidentified sources.

The news has sent shockwaves through the American football community, with players and fans alike expressing disbelief.

NBA superstar LeBron James branded the decision "impossible, egregious, and quite frankly disrespectful”, while NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes simply called it "insane”.

The Hall of Fame has declined to comment ahead of its Class of 2026 announcement at NFL Honours in San Francisco on 5 February.

open image in gallery Patrick Mahomes said Belichick missing out on the Hall of Fame was ‘insane’ ( Getty Images )

However, several voters have already publicly stated their support for Belichick, with some calling for those who voted against him to reveal their identities.

Armando Salguero, OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer and a Hall of Fame voter, presented Belichick’s case to both the subcommittee and the full selection body.

Salguero, who voted for Belichick, believes the infamous "Spygate" scandal was the primary reason for the snub.

"Spygate was the reason several selectors could not bring themselves to vote for Belichick, because they felt it sullied his records," Salguero wrote in his column.

He argued that those who opposed Belichick should identify themselves, stating: "They should identify themselves as the people who kept Belichick out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. I am saying that here, and would say as much to their face. Their votes sunk Belichick’s chances and embarrassed the Hall of Fame in the process."

During his presentation, Salguero highlighted Belichick’s remarkable success post-Spygate, noting a higher winning percentage (.693 compared to .580 before the incident), three additional Super Bowl victories, and six conference titles.

open image in gallery LeBron James labelled Belichick being snubbed as ‘disrespectful’ ( AP )

He also pointed out that Belichick achieved 14 double-digit win seasons and secured more regular-season victories after "Spygate" than 22 of the 28 coaches already enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

"Those facts may have changed some minds on Belichick. But it didn’t change enough of them," Salguero concluded.

Belichick was one of five finalists in the coaches, contributors, and senior players category, alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Roger Craig, Ken Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood.

Between one and three of these finalists will be inducted, alongside three to five modern-era players.

The selection process has seen changes for 2025, with voters now picking three out of five candidates, and a new rule making coaches eligible one year after retiring instead of five.

Belichick sat out one season after his 24-year tenure with the Patriots ended in 2023, before returning to coach North Carolina, where he finished his first season with a 4-8 record.

Mike Sando, an NFL writer for The Athletic who voted for Belichick, suggested the outcome might be a "repudiation of the new voting rules implemented for 2025, not of Belichick or any candidate not making it."

Belichick’s illustrious career began as a top defensive assistant with the Giants under Bill Parcells.

open image in gallery Belichick won the Super Bowl six times ( Getty Images )

After coaching Cleveland from 1991-95, a stint with the Jets, he took the helm in New England in 2000.

There, he forged a dynasty with quarterback Tom Brady, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances, including an undefeated 16-0 regular season.

His 333 wins in the regular season and playoffs with New England and Cleveland place him second only to Don Shula’s 347, and he has been named AP NFL Coach of the Year three times.

USA Today NFL columnist Jarrett Bell, another voter, echoed the sentiment of embarrassment and called for transparency: "At least 11 people from the 50-member panel voted against BB. At the very least they should reveal themselves as this begs for transparency. Don’t lump us all together."