Donald Trump labels Bill Belichick missing out on Hall of Fame ‘ridiculous’

Bill Belichick missed out on the Hall of Fame
Bill Belichick missed out on the Hall of Fame
  • Bill Belichick, widely regarded as the greatest NFL coach, was denied first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes required for immediate induction.
  • Reports suggest the decision may be linked to the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during his tenure with the Patriots.
  • Donald Trump joined a chorus of disbelief, stating it was “ridiculous” and that the decision to snub Belichick should be “overturned”.
  • Prominent sports figures, including Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Troy Aikman, also expressed their incredulity at the snub.
