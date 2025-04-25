Shedeur Sanders slides out of first round of NFL draft as Jacksonville Jaguars make shock trade
The highly-touted quarterback Sanders, son of legendary Dallas Cowboys star Deion, was not selected on the opening night of the draft
Highly-touted quarterback Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round of the NFL draft in a shock fall for the Colorado prospect.
Sanders had been considered a possible top-five pick after a standout college career playing under his father, Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, with the Buffaloes, but went unselected on Thursday night after tumbling down draft boards in recent weeks.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward was, as widely expected, selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, while two-way superstar Travis Hunter, a teammate of Sanders at Colorado, was picked second after a surprise draft-day trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"We all didn't expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible," Sanders said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday night. "I don't think this happened for no reason.
“All this is, is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."
The Jaguars swapped up three picks with the Cleveland Browns to secure the unique Heisman Trophy winner Hunter, with the 21-year-old expected to attempt to play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL.
The New York Giants were another team on the move, with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll trading back into round one to snare Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No 25 having earlier selected pass-rusher Abdul Carter in the top five.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will play under new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll previously got the best out of a bruising back in Marshawn Lynch, and revealed on draft night that he had taken a call from the now-retired runner expressing his excitement about Jeanty’s potential.
"Marshawn's one of those backs I've looked up to," Jeanty said. "Breaking tackles and making plays down the field, there are some similarities."
Ward and Dart were the only quarterbacks taken in a class perceived by most to be short on elite talent in comparison to other years.
Sanders remains on the board at the top of the second round with the Browns, in need of a quarterback, on the clock at No 33 overall. The New Orleans Saints at No 40 could be another possible landing spot with Derek Carr’s situation with the team uncertain.
Among the other highly-ranked prospects left on the board are Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who has faced concerns over injury and a possible lack of speed, Marshall defensive end Mike Green and South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Rounds two and three will be held in Green Bay on Friday night, before the draft concludes with rounds four-to-seven on Saturday.
NFL draft round one
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Cleveland Browns): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Mizzou
8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
10. Chicago Bears: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
11. San Francisco 49ers: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
12. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
13. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
15. Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
16. Arizona Cardinals: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
20. Denver Broncos: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
23. Green Bay Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
24. Minnesota Vikings: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
25. New York Giants (via Houston Texans): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
26. Atlanta Falcons (via Los Angeles Rams): James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
27. Baltimore Ravens: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
28. Detroit Lions: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
29. Washington Commanders: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
30. Buffalo Bills: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
31. Philadelphia Eagles (via Kansas City Chiefs): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
32. Kansas City Chiefs (via Philadelphia Eagles): Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
