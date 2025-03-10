Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded Sunday with a contract extension that is reportedly worth $330 million, which would make him among the league’s highest-paid players.

The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, which adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. ESPN.com reported the deal’s value and includes an NFL-record $250 million guaranteed.

The Bills did not release the value of the contract.

The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP, and first since running back Thurman Thomas did so in 1991. The new deal eclipses Allen’s previous contract, a six-year $258 deal he signed with Buffalo in August 2021.

Allen has established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and re-written nearly every franchise single-season passing and scoring record at his position. In doing so, he’s overcome the many questions and criticisms he faced for being considered a raw and inaccurate player when Buffalo selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

Allen’s annual earnings will reach $55m per year, which is second behind only the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott ($60m) in terms of average annual value.

Allen is a three-time Pro Bowler and produced a scintillating season last year with 3,731 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 531 rushing yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

The numbers confirmed Allen as the first NFL player to put up 40-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.

Allen is already close to the top of the Bills’ all-time rankings in terms of passing yards (26,434) and touchdowns (195), ranking him third and second, respectively.

If Allen is still playing by the time his contract reachs 2030, he will likely have set new marks in multiple categories for the franchise.