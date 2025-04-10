Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are concerned after seeing linebacker T.J. Watt’s latest Instagram post.

The NFL player posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, showing himself in his Steelers uniform holding up two fingers as he appeared to be walking off the pitch. He did not include a caption in the post.

Many people on social media were quick to suggest that Watt was holding up a “peace out” sign, indicating that he may be saying goodbye to the Steelers — either for another team or retirement.

“Did anyone else see TJ Watt’s instagram story? What does this mean Trent??? Please don’t go!” one person begged.

“Doesn’t look good,” another speculated.

“Now this is a TJ Watt post on Instagram that will give fans heart palpitations … but maybe it’s just a favorite photo of his,” a third guessed.

open image in gallery Watt’s cryptic post on Instagram sent Steelers fans into a frenzy ( Instagram/@tjwatt90 )

Other Steelers fans were more content with the possibility of Watt leaving, opening up the opportunity for “better” picks in the upcoming NFL draft on April 24.

“I’ll always appreciate 90 but it wouldn’t hurt my feelings to trade him for a f*** ton of picks,” one person wrote.

Another agreed: “Trade him to a legit contender so the guy can win a Super Bowl.”

open image in gallery The 2025 NFL season marks the fourth year of Watt’s four-year extension contract signed in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“I would love for TJ to stay…but the salary he’s going to command and the haul we can get in return leans toward trading him being the best business move,” a third person wrote on X.

Watt is about to enter the fourth year of his $112 million four-year extension signed in 2021 with a base salary of $21.05 million.

His $28 million average yearly salary is below the market price for an edge rusher. For example, the Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garret has an average salary of $40 million per year.

During the 2024 NFL season, Watt produced 61 tackles, including 11.5 sacks, along with four defended passes, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 17 games during the regular season, which was a league high.

Steelers manager Omar Khan was previously asked if they would be adjusting salaries to match those similar to Garret's.

“I don’t expect salaries to go down, so I expect them to keep increasing year-to-year,” Khan said, according to Sports Illustrated.

He then assured fans that Watt would likely be finishing his football career in Pittsburgh. “I’m not going to get into the contract numbers, but if you're referring to T.J. [Watt], I assume, I’ll just say that I’m very hopeful that T.J. will finish his career as a Steeler,” he said.