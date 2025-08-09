NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atlanta stopped after serious injury
Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions’ preseason game Friday night against Atlanta
The NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atalanta was stopped with 6:31 to after a serious injury saw an ambulance on the field.
Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off in the ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta. with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.
The game ended with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.
Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.
When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”
The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.
Norris appeared to be knocked unconscious after the tackle. Broadcasters said he appeared to be blinking while being treated.
Worried players stood by or knelt as the 24-year-old was seen to. Both teams then stood together in prayer in the center of the field.
It was not immediately clear how serious his injury was.
The Falcons tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization.”
The reaction of the players on the pitch was hailed as an example of sportsmanship.
The Detroit Times tweeted: “This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris.”