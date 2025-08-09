Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atlanta stopped after serious injury

Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions’ preseason game Friday night against Atlanta

Charles Odum,Phil Thomas
Friday 08 August 2025 22:38 EDT
Medical personnel treating Morice Norris on the field
Medical personnel treating Morice Norris on the field (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The NFL preseason game between Detroit and Atalanta was stopped with 6:31 to after a serious injury saw an ambulance on the field.

Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off in the ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta. with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

The game ended with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after the injury
Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after the injury (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Lions players kneel on the bench while Norris is treated
Lions players kneel on the bench while Norris is treated (AP)

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

Recommended

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Norris appeared to be knocked unconscious after the tackle. Broadcasters said he appeared to be blinking while being treated.

Worried players stood by or knelt as the 24-year-old was seen to. Both teams then stood together in prayer in the center of the field.

The ambulance was on the field for about 20 minutes before it took Norris to the hospital
The ambulance was on the field for about 20 minutes before it took Norris to the hospital (Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear how serious his injury was.

The Falcons tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization.”

Norris during football practice in Allen Park, Michigan, in July. It was not immediately clear how serious his injury is
Norris during football practice in Allen Park, Michigan, in July. It was not immediately clear how serious his injury is (AP)

The reaction of the players on the pitch was hailed as an example of sportsmanship.

The Detroit Times tweeted: “This is genuinely the classiest thing I’ve ever seen during a football game Both teams agreeing to run out the clock completely out of respect for Morice Norris.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in