Suspect in campus shooting dead after opening fire at Emory University, wounding at least one police officer
Students were told to "run, hide, fight" as police swarmed the area
A suspected shooter is dead after opening fire at Atlanta’s Emory University and wounding at least one police officer.
The university issued an active shooter alert at around 4 p.m. local time Friday at the CVS on campus, which is close to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Students were told to "run, hide, fight" as police swarmed the area.
Atlanta police wrote on X Friday evening there was a lone shooter, “who is now deceased.” One police officer was injured while responding to the threat, according to authorities.
While there was no longer a threat to the community, police warned people to avoid the area, “as the scene remains active and law enforcement continues its investigation.”
Employees at a nearby deli, General Muir’s, heard gunshots, Brandy Giraldo, the deli’s chief operating officer, told the Associated Press.
“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.
A spokesperson for CVS said no one inside the Emory Point store was injured in the shooting.
"We’re cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department as it investigates a shooting near our Emory Point store,” the spokesperson told NBC News. “All colleagues, customers and patients are safe. The store is currently closed and will reopen when the scene is cleared.”
A reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who was on the scene wrote on X more than 50 police cars were present, and many officers were carrying rifles and tactical gear.
The university announced a shelter-in-place order had been lifted at around 6:30 p.m. ET.
“A police emergency continues on the Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point. Avoid the area,” an X post read.
Senator Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Republican, wrote on X, “I’m monitoring the active shooter incident at Emory closely.
“I’m praying for the officer who was injured, and all students and faculty. I am devastated that our community is facing yet another tragedy of gun violence.”
Representative Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, wrote: “Students at Emory please take cover. Praying for a swift end to this threat.”
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote: “We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community.
“We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need.”
