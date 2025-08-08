Suspect in campus shooting dead after opening fire at Emory University, wounding at least one police officer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspected shooter is dead after opening fire at Atlanta’s Emory University and wounding at least one police officer.

The university issued an active shooter alert at around 4 p.m. local time Friday at the CVS on campus, which is close to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students were told to "run, hide, fight" as police swarmed the area.

Atlanta police wrote on X Friday evening there was a lone shooter, “who is now deceased.” One police officer was injured while responding to the threat, according to authorities.

While there was no longer a threat to the community, police warned people to avoid the area, “as the scene remains active and law enforcement continues its investigation.”

open image in gallery A suspected shooter is dead after opening fire at Atlanta’s Emory University and wounding at least one police officer ( AP )

Employees at a nearby deli, General Muir’s, heard gunshots, Brandy Giraldo, the deli’s chief operating officer, told the Associated Press.

“It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

A spokesperson for CVS said no one inside the Emory Point store was injured in the shooting.

"We’re cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department as it investigates a shooting near our Emory Point store,” the spokesperson told NBC News. “All colleagues, customers and patients are safe. The store is currently closed and will reopen when the scene is cleared.”

A reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution who was on the scene wrote on X more than 50 police cars were present, and many officers were carrying rifles and tactical gear.

The university announced a shelter-in-place order had been lifted at around 6:30 p.m. ET.

“A police emergency continues on the Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point. Avoid the area,” an X post read.

open image in gallery There were reports of gunfire at the CVS on campus, which is close to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( AP )

Senator Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Republican, wrote on X, “I’m monitoring the active shooter incident at Emory closely.

“I’m praying for the officer who was injured, and all students and faculty. I am devastated that our community is facing yet another tragedy of gun violence.”

Representative Mike Collins, a Georgia Republican, wrote: “Students at Emory please take cover. Praying for a swift end to this threat.”

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wrote: “We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community.

“We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need.”