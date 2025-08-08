The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The suspect in a mass shooting that killed a bartender and three patrons at a bar in Montana has been arrested after a week-long manhunt.

Michael Brown, a 45-year-old U.S. Army veteran, is accused of fatally shooting four people with a rifle at the Owl Bar in the tight-knit community of Anaconda on August 1.

He has been taken into custody, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen identified the victims as bar attendant Nancy Kelley, 64, and customers Daniel Baillie, 59, David Leach, 70, and Tony Palm, 74.

Police have not released further details of Brown’s arrest.

open image in gallery A photo released by the attorney general’s office showed Brown having removed his clothes, only wearing underwear, as he fled police after the alleged shooting. ( Montana Department of Justice )

Brown, who lived next door to the bar, allegedly entered the premises on East 3rd Street last Friday, with the first gunshots ringing out about 10.30 a.m., according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

The suspected gunman was believed to have used his own weapon in the shooting, Knudsen said, before he was seen fleeing the bar on security footage.

“This is an unstable individual who walked in and murdered four people in cold blood for no reason whatsoever. So there absolutely is concern for the public,” Knudsen warned, as police launched the search for the suspect.

Law enforcement had contact with the suspect at about noon on the day of the shooting during a pursuit, Knudsen said. He then fled to the nearby foothills in a stolen white Ford F-150 with camping gear inside. Authorities believe that Brown ditched that vehicle and stole a different one.

A photo released by the attorney general’s office showed Brown having removed his clothes, only wearing underwear.

More follows