An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, as the college warned students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT.”
The university said the shooter was near a CVS, which is across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.
Police have swooped on the scene and urged people to avoid the area.
“Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place,” the university’s warning said.
The Atlanta Police Department said it was responding to reports of an active shooter in the area of Emory University near 1760 Clifton Road.
Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside.
Brandy Giraldo, General Miur's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots. “It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.
