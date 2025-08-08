Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Emory University shooting updates: People told ‘RUN HIDE FIGHT’ as active shooter reported

Police have swooped on the scene and urged people to avoid the area

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Friday 08 August 2025 18:08 EDT
Traffic cameras show police and others near the scene of an 'active shooter' in Atlanta.
An active shooter has been reported on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, as the college warned students to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT.”

The university said the shooter was near a CVS, which is across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.

“Emory Emergency: Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place,” the university’s warning said.

The Atlanta Police Department said it was responding to reports of an active shooter in the area of Emory University near 1760 Clifton Road.

Staff at a deli near campus locked the doors and hunkered down inside.

Brandy Giraldo, General Miur's chief operating officer, said staffers inside heard a string of gunshots. “It sounded like fireworks going off, one right after the other,” she said.

Atlanta PD: 'This is an active crime scene, please avoid the area'

Rhian Lubin8 August 2025 23:08

Emory University warns students to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT"

Rhian Lubin8 August 2025 23:01

