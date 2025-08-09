Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Emory University shooting updates: Gunman identified after father-of-three cop killed near CDC campus

Police are working on the theory that the suspect targeted the CDC because he ‘blamed his illness on the Covid-19 vaccine,’ according to an unconfirmed report

Rhian Lubin
in New York
,Katie Hawkinson
Saturday 09 August 2025 11:59 EDT
Police have identified the suspected gunman who killed a police officer in a shooting near the Emory University campus in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.

The suspected gunman, who struck four Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buildings near Emory, has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White from Kennesaw, Georgia. He opened fire from a CVS across the street from the CDC campus, police said.

The gunman was found dead in the CVS, but officials don’t know “whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday.

DeKalb County Police Department also confirmed officer David Rose was fatally shot in the line of duty. He was a 33-year-old father of two children, with a third on the way.

“Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication,” the DeKalb County police said in a tribute.

Police are reportedly working on the theory that the CDC was the shooter’s target, who “blamed his illness on the Covid-19 vaccine,” a law enforcement official told CNN. No one inside the CDC building was harmed and no civilians were killed in the shooting, officials confirmed.

What do we know about the suspected gunman?

Georgia police identified the gunman who opened fire near the CDC campus as Patrick Joseph White, 30.

He is from Kennesaw, a town about 30 miles away from the CDC campus where Friday’s shooting unfolded.

The gunman was found dead at the scene, but officials don’t know “whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday.

Officials haven’t publicly confirmed his motive, but police are working on the theory that White targeted the CDC because he believed he had an illness caused by the Covid-19 vaccine, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 16:58

Everything we know about the suspected gunman

Georgia police have identified the gunman who opened fire near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus and Emory University on Friday, killing a police officer and striking the health agency’s buildings in a rapid volley of fire.

The suspected gunman, who is now dead, has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed Saturday. A DeKalb County police officer was killed in the shooting.

Police say the gunman also fired several rounds at the CDC buildings from a CVS across the street. Several windows in the CDC building were shown with bullet holes in the aftermath.

No civilians were hurt, officials confirmed.

Here’s what we know about the suspected gunman and how Friday’s shooting unfolded:

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose, a father and husband, was killed in the shooting
Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 16:29

Watch: Students hear gunfire near Emory University

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 16:10

In pictures: Police investigate shooting scene

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 15:37

Where is the suspected shooter from?

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Patrick Joseph White, 30, is from Kennesaw, Georgia.

The town is about 30 miles away from the CDC campus where Friday’s shooting unfolded.

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 15:16

How did the Emory University shooting unfold?

A gunman, who reportedly believed he was sick from the COVID-19 vaccine, is dead after opening fire at Emory University, near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, on Friday.

Here’s how the incident unfolded:

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 15:00

Gunman identified as Patrick Joseph White

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the gunman as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw, Georgia.

White died during the incident. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was also killed.

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 14:52

Gunman struck CDC campus buildings

Police say a gunman opened fire in a CVS across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday afternoon.

The gunman fired several shots at the agency’s buildings, breaking windows. DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was killed in the shooting.

Officials have declined to comment on the gunman’s motive. However, the gunman may have targeted the CDC because he believed he was sick from the COVID-19 vaccine, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Katie Hawkinson9 August 2025 14:28

ICYMI: Gunman opened fire outside CDC HQ

A man opened fire outside the headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, leaving bullet marks in windows across the sprawling campus and killing a police officer before he was found dead in a nearby building, authorities said.

The attack, which unfolded near neighboring Emory University, prompted a massive law enforcement response to one of the nation's most prominent public health institutions, but no one else was reported to be injured.

At least four CDC buildings were hit, Director Susan Monarez said in a post on X. Images shared by employees showed multiple agency buildings with bullet-pocked windows, underscoring the breadth of the damage to a site where thousands of scientists and staff work on critical disease research.

The gunman was found on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC campus and died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

He added that "we do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted."

AP9 August 2025 14:00

Fallen DeKalb County Police officer named as David Rose

DeKalb County Police said the fallen officer who was killed in Friday’s shooting was David Rose, a married father of two with a third on the way.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Officer David Rose who was tragically killed in the line of duty,” DeKalb County PD said in a post on social media.

“Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger was he diligent in his duty to protect our community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Officer Rose’s family, friends, fellow DeKalb County officers, and law enforcement community during this most difficult time.”

Rhian Lubin9 August 2025 13:00

