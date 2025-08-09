Emory University shooting updates: Gunman identified after father-of-three cop killed near CDC campus
Police are working on the theory that the suspect targeted the CDC because he ‘blamed his illness on the Covid-19 vaccine,’ according to an unconfirmed report
Police have identified the suspected gunman who killed a police officer in a shooting near the Emory University campus in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
The suspected gunman, who struck four Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buildings near Emory, has been identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White from Kennesaw, Georgia. He opened fire from a CVS across the street from the CDC campus, police said.
The gunman was found dead in the CVS, but officials don’t know “whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Friday.
DeKalb County Police Department also confirmed officer David Rose was fatally shot in the line of duty. He was a 33-year-old father of two children, with a third on the way.
“Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication,” the DeKalb County police said in a tribute.
Police are reportedly working on the theory that the CDC was the shooter’s target, who “blamed his illness on the Covid-19 vaccine,” a law enforcement official told CNN. No one inside the CDC building was harmed and no civilians were killed in the shooting, officials confirmed.
