Broncos vs Jaguars bet builder tips

Broncos -3 - 10/11 BetMGM

Over 46.5pts - 10/11 BetMGM

Bo Nix over 250 passing yards - 13/10 BetMGM

RJ Harvey To Score Anytime TD - 17/20 BetMGM

Bet builder pays 7/1 with BetMGM

The Denver Broncos take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a game that could have huge implications for the NFL playoffs seedings (9.05pm GMT, Sky Sports NFL).

The hosts are looking to maintain their position as top seed in the AFC and are favoured by three points on betting sites. On the flip side, a win for the 10-4 Jags would see them edge closer to the AFC South title and move them to within a game of the Broncos.

It’s the standout match-up in Week 16 of the NFL regular season and we’ve put together a bet builder for the game with BetMGM. The bet builder did pay 7/1, but BetMGM customers can get boosted odds of 10/1.

Broncos vs Jaguars bet builder tips

1. Broncos -3 - 10/11 BetMGM

The Broncos have won 11 games on the bounce to move to a conference-best 12-2, with victories over the Commanders, Raiders and Packers already this month. Now they face a Jaguars side that has won six of their last eight, with Liam Coen’s team having lost to the Rams and Texans in that time.

Denver keep finding ways to win of late, including in that one-point overtime victory against the Commanders, and while their offensive stats aren’t the most impressive on paper – the team ranks 17th in rushing offence, 11th in passing offence, and 12th in scoring offence with 24.4 points per game – it is their defensive unit that has shone through so far.

The Broncos are tied for third in scoring defence with just 18.6 points per game allowed, while they are second in rushing defence (with just 90.9 yards per game) and fifth in total defence, giving up 287.7 yards per game on average.

This is likely to be enough to slow down an improving Jaguars offence, with the visitors ranking eighth in scoring offence (with 26.9 points per game) and 16th and 18th in rushing offence and passing offence, respectively.

Though neither attack has lit up the NFL so far in 2025, the hosts seem to have found a better balance and they continue to find ways to beat each opponent they face – now boasting the best record in the entire NFL – and we think they’ll do the same again here with home advantage.

The spread sits at -3 for this one, and we think the Broncos will cover that as they take a step towards sealing the AFC West.

2. Over 45.5pts - 41/50 BetMGM

NFL betting sites are expecting a high-scoring encounter on Sunday, with the total points line set at 45.5 for the match at Empower Field.

The Broncos and Jaguars are 12th and eighth, respectively, in points per game scored, though the hosts are ranked joint-third in scoring defence, while the Jaguars are placed 10th.

The Broncos average 24.4 points per game scored and 18.6 conceded, while the visitors score 26.9 points per game but concede 20.9. These stats certainly suggest that the points line is a sensible figure, with Denver having scored 22 points or more in five of their last eight games, while the Jaguars have scored 25 or more points in each of their last seven matches.

With both sides still ranking in the top 12 for points per game scored, there could be plenty of points scored in Denver, and we think betting over the total points line is the play.

3 . Bo Nix over 250 passing yards - 13/10 BetMGM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has outperformed expectations this season behind an excellent offensive line and should be riding high after throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

Nix ranks ninth both in touchdowns and total yards in the NFL – with 23 and 3,256 respectively – and has completed 63.5 per cent of his passes this term. While he only has an average of 232.6 passing yards per outing in 2025, he has thrown for 295 yards or more in three of his last four games, including against the Packers and Chiefs, both of whom have defences that rank above the Jaguars for total passing yards and yards per game.

In addition, the Jaguars rank 20th in passing defence, allowing 222.2 yards per game, so we think Nix can find the soft spots in the defence and go over 250 passing yards, as he did against the Packers, Commanders and Chiefs of late.

4. RJ Harvey To Score Anytime TD - 17/20 BetMGM

Rookie Broncos running back RJ Harvey is tied 13th for the most touchdowns this season, having scored 10 so far this term, with his role having expanded as the weeks have gone on.

Harvey has four touchdowns over his last three games, including two against the Commanders, and he’s the favourite in the anytime touchdown scorer market on betting apps to find the endzone once more.

He’s posted 140 yards and two scores over his last two games as Sean Payton’s Broncos offence has clicked into gear, and he’ll be a key component of the attack once again. A Harvey touchdown completes our BetMGM bet builder, which pays out at boosted odds of 10/1.

