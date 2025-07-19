The Open 2025 weather: Royal Portrush forecast for Round 3 on Saturday
The weather played havoc at The Open in 2019 at Royal Portrush and could prove to be a decisive factor in who picks up the Claret Jug this year
Weather could disrupt The Open and play a major factor in the chances of the players and, ultimately, who picks up the Claret Jug in the final men’s major of the year at Royal Portrush.
Links golf traditionally offers a tough test with the elements likely to provide a stern examination of the best golfers in the world, with Rory McIlroy well positioned after the second round to add the Claret Jug to his Green Jacket after completing the grand slam at the Masters earlier this year. Though Scottie Scheffler is the hot favourite, with a one shot lead to Matt Fitzpatrick.
After Monday's practice round was suspended following a threat of lightning on the Causeway coastline, players will be anxious about the conditions during their tee times throughout the week.
The Met Office even issued a "yellow warning" with potential thunderstorms during practice on Tuesday, though Wednesday proved dry and sunny for the most part. Rounds 1 and 2 experienced "outbreaks of rain" with several "heavy bursts", and while it’s set for a drier day, the Met Office predicts another damp day on the links.
With record crowds, reaching 275,000 over the four days, fans will need to be prepared for all the elements. Here’s what to expect from Round 2 on Friday through to the final round on Sunday 20 July:
Saturday 19 July
06:00-12:00:
Cloudy with a slight chance of patchy drizzle or showers at times
Rain: 0-0.5 mm 10% 2 mm
Wind: E 4-7 gust 8-10 mph, increasing E or SE to 7-12 gust 15-20 mph
12:00-18:00:
Some brighter spells. Mostly dry with a chance of isolated showers.
Rain: 0-1 mm 10% 3-5 mm
Wind: SE or E 7-12 gust 15-20 mph
18:00-00:00:
Dry conditions likely throughout the evening.
Rain: 0 mm 10% Trace-0.5 mm
Wind: SE or E 7-12 gust 15- 20 mph, easing E or SE 5-8 gust 10 mph
Sunday 20 July: A dry start is expected, with an increasing chance of wetter conditions through the day. Spells of rain or showers, perhaps heavy at times, are possible through the middle part of the day. Rain: 0-3 mm (10% 5-8 mm). Still low confidence on details for rainfall. Winds: NE 5-7 mph, becoming N or N 7-12 gust 14-17 mph by midday. High: 20C (70oF).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments