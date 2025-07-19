The Open 2025: Tee times and third round schedule at Portrush including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy starts the weekend seven shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler who will partner England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in the final group on Saturday
The third round of The Open begins on Saturday with home favourite Rory McIlroy out early and in need of a low round to remain in contention to win a second Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.
McIlroy carded a first round of 70 and backed it up with a round of 69 on Friday but he was outclassed by Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and The United States’ Scottie Scheffler who sit in the top two spots on the leaderboard.
Fitzpatrick had a share of the lead after the first round and shot a brilliant 66 ending with a 23 foot putt on 18 to save par whil Scheffler recorded eight birdies on Friday to take the outright lead at -10.
Matthias Schmid and Corey Conners head out first on Saturday morning at 9.35am BST with Fitzpatrick and Scheffler, in the final pairing, taking to the course at 3.35pm.
See all the groupings and tee times for Saturday’s third round at Royal Portrush below:
The Open 2025 tee times
Third Round
(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):
9:35 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Corey Conners (Can)
9:45 Sepp Straka (Aut), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
9:55 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Adrien Saddier (Fra)
10:05 Sebastian Soederberg (Swe), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
10:15 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)
10:25 Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
10:35 Maverick McNealy (USA), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
10:45 Justin Leonard (USA), John Parry
11:00 Andrew Novak (USA), Sergio Garcia (ESP)
11:10 Jesper Svensson (Swe), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
11:20 Riki Kawamoto (Jpn), Wyndham Clark (USA)
11:30 Shane Lowry (), Jon Rahm (ESP)
11:40 JJ Spaun (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA)
11:50 Phil Mickelson (USA), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
12:00 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Jordan Spieth (USA)
12:15 Russell Henley (USA), Antoine Rozner (Fra)
12:25 Romain Langasque (Fra), Daniel Berger (USA)
12:35 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa)
12:45 Matt Wallace, Akshay Bhatia (USA)
12:55 Jason Kokrak (USA), Lucas Glover (USA)
1:05 Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas (USA)
1:15 Aaron Rai (USA), Rickie Fowler (USA)
1:30 Marc Leishman (Aus), Oliver Lindell (Fin)
1:40 Ryggs Johnston (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)
1:50 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor), Matthew Jordan
2:00 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Justin Rose
2:10 Harry Hall, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
2:20 Sam Burns (USA), Lee Westwood
2:30 Jordan Smith, Rory McIlroy
2:45 Keegan Bradley (USA), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den)
2:55 Tony Finau (USA), Chris Gotterup (USA)
3:05 Harris English (USA), Robert MacIntyre
3:15 Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den)
3:25 Haotong Li (Chn), Brian Harman (USA)
3:35 Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler (USA)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments