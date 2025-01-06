Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Golf is set to be “reimagined” with the launch of Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL), a new technologically-driven indoor event spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

The pair are partners in TMRW Sports, a company founded to produce technology-focussed ventures in sport and entertainment.

TGL is an indoor simulator league that will pit some of the world’s top golfers against one another. Players will hit from tee boxes with real grass, fairway, rough and sand on tee shots and approach shots into a 64 x 53 ft screen.

For shots from around 50 yards or less, the ball will be placed in a short-game area which includes an adjustable green.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Wyndham Clar (left) Billy Horschel (centre) and Rickie Fowler are among the players to feature in TGL ( AP )

What is TGL and when does it start?

The inaugural season of TGL begins on Tuesday 7 January (or the early hours of Wednesday 8 January in the United Kingdom) with all matches held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida. The final will be held at the end of March.

The event features features six teams and 24 PGA Tour players, with three of the four players on each team featuring in each match. Teams play 15 holes each match, divided into two sessions, with nine holes of triples - three against three playing alternate shot - and six holes of singles golf. The tournament will be played in a round robin format, with the top four teams in the standings advancing to the semi-finals.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to tune in on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go.

Who is playing?

The teams for the inaugural season are as follows:

Atlanta Drive GC - Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf - Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club - Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

New York Golf Club - Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club - Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

Full 2025 schedule (all times GMT)

Wednesday January 8 (2am) - New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club

Wednesday January 15 (2am) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday January 22 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC

Monday January 27 (11.30pm) - Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday February 5 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (6pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (9pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 18 (12am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Monday February 24 (10pm) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Tuesday February 25 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

Wednesday February 26 (2am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Monday March 3 (8pm) - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Tuesday March 4 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday March 5 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive

Tuesday March 18 (12am) - Semi-final one

Wednesday March 19 (12am) - Semi-final two

Monday March 24 (Time TBD) - Final - Game one of three

Wednesday March 26 (12am) - Final - Game two of three

Wednesday March 26 (2am) - Final - Game three of three (if required)

