Ryder Cup 2025 live: Luke Donald set to reveal captain’s picks as Team Europe confirmed
A settled European side looks set to be assembled for Bethpage Black - but could Donald spring a shock?
Europe’s Ryder Cup hopefuls are set to find out their fate as Luke Donald reveals his captain’s picks for Bethpage Black.
With United States counterpart Keegan Bradley electing not to pick himself in a strong home side last week, Donald will now set about confirming his selection as Europe bid to retain the Cup with a rare success on American soil in September. Having led the team to an excellent performance two years ago, the Englishman appears likely to keep faith in most of those who played in Rome - with the core of his team intact with Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose among his six automatic qualifiers.
With no restriction on selecting players from LIV Golf, Jon Rahm appears likely to retain his spot, while Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland look like locks, too. But could there yet be a shock inclusion? The big-hitting Marco Penge has been in fine form on the DP World Tour, while Cornwall’s Harry Hall has impressed in a breakthrough PGA Tour season.
Follow all of the latest as Donald reveals his six wildcards with our live blog below:
Team USA is on a mission to recapture the Ryder Cup in the 2025 edition of the event at Bethpage Black and their chances look promising with the world’s best player Scottie Scheffler leading their charge on the course.
A peculiar situation surrounding the team brought unwanted pressure and a distraction, with captain Keegan Bradley enjoying some of the best golf of his career, including a stunning win at the Travelers Championship, to raise the prospect of becoming the first playing captain at the event since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Bradley has, however, elected not to play in New York, highlighting the strength and form of the six wildcards he has chosen ahead of himself as a positive sign for the US ahead of the biennial event. The LIV Golf controversy has subsided, with Bryson DeChambeau qualifying automatically and returning to the team after missing out at Marco Simone in 2023. A hurtful defeat in Rome, which saw Scheffler brought to tears after a record-breaking nine and seven defeat to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, should provide plenty of motivation for a raucous home crowd in New York this time around. Here’s how the stars and stripes line up as they take on a confident Team Europe:
How Keegan Bradley’s selfless captaincy call shows a new US attitude to the Ryder Cup
When the golfing world tuned in to Keegan Bradley’s press conference on Wednesday to learn his six captain’s picks for the US Ryder Cup team, the “will he, won’t he” question still hung in the air unanswered. Would Bradley pick himself as the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963?
In the end, the cat slipped out of the bag accidentally, halfway through a rather awkward process of Zoom-calling each player to hear their thoughts. Bradley’s fourth pick, Cameron Young, was asked if his Ryder Cup teammates knew he had won the junior Ryder Cup in the past. “Sam played with me, so he will remember it,” said Young. “Sam” referred to Sam Burns, who hadn’t yet been announced. With Burns therefore included, and Patrick Cantlay highly likely to be on the team, that left no room for Bradley to choose himself.
Ryder Cup 2025: Predicting Luke Donald’s Team Europe captain picks
The Ryder Cup creeps ever closer with Luke Donald, back again as captain, guiding Team Europe in the 2025 edition of the event at Bethpage Black in New York with the goal of securing a rare away victory over Team USA.
It’s been a fine year for the Europeans, with Rory McIlroy’s Masters victory and career grand slam a standout moment and Tommy Fleetwood overcoming repeated heartache to triumph at the Tour Championship and secure the FedEx Cup in his first-ever PGA Tour victory.
Team USA’s Keegan Bradley resisted the chance to pick himself as a playing captain, adding Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns and Cameron Young as wildcards to complete a formidable home side.
Donald’s side remains steady with a number of stalwarts from Rome set to return, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and more .We take a look at who is in red-hot form and likely to be called upon by Donald for Bethpage Black:
Luke Donald to announce captain's picks for Team Europe at Ryder Cup
Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of Luke Donald’s captain picks announcement.
The Ryder Cup is fast approaching and Europe are bullish about defending the trophy at Bethpage Black.
There is continuity for Donald, with much of the team that routed the USA in Rome returning.
But will Donald spring a surprise? Is Sepp Straka able to return to top-level golf after missing the BMW Championship last month, and will Matt Fitzpatrick have enough to hold of Nicolai Hojgaard, who was also part of the stunning success at Marco Simone. Find out with us in the coming hours, plus the latest reaction and analysis on USA v Europe.
