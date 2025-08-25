When is Ryder Cup 2025? Dates, schedule, format and predicted teams for USA and Europe at Bethpage Black

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ryder Cup 2025 is fast approaching after the PGA Tour concluded at the Tour Championship with Tommy Fleetwood’s unforgettable victory at East Lake.

Team USA are bidding to gain revenge on Team Europe after a humbling defeat last time out in Rome. Luke Donald’s side were outstanding in 2023 and are now hoping to become just the second away team to win since 2006, with many of the heroes from Marco Simone in good form to repeat.

Europe’s famous win in 2012, known as ‘The Miracle of Medinah’, could inspire Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and co., with Europe’s team settled and in good form throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour.

But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, will hope to lead the hosts after a dominant win at Royal Portrush to capture The Open as his fourth major championship victory, with captain Keegan Bradley also in contention to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

When and where is the Ryder Cup 2025?

The 45th Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September.

It will be hosted by Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

The first session will likely start from 12-1pm BST (7-8am ET) on Friday, with the afternoon sessions likely to start from 5-6pm BST (12-1pm ET).

Independent Sport will bring you full coverage from Bethpage Black, with hole-by-hole updates, scores and results in our Ryder Cup live blogs.

You can also watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports Golf, with a live stream on NOW TV.

open image in gallery Team USA members mimic the hat celebration in Rome ( Reuters )

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1-2: Friday 26 September and Saturday 27 September

There will be a morning and afternoon session with foursomes and fourballs. The morning is likely to get underway from 12-1pm (7-8am ET). For reference, Friday and Saturday sessions in Rome started at 7:35am CET, while the afternoon sessions started at 12:25pm CET.

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

Singles usually start mid-morning on Sunday, with the final day in Rome getting underway at 11:35am CET, so we can expect a similar plan for Bethpage Black and the action to get underway from 4-5pm BST.

open image in gallery Fans in New York will be given free tickets to the biennial clash between Europe and the United States ( Getty )

What’s the format?

There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.

The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.

The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.

The Course: Bethpage Black, New York

Bethpage Black is known as one of the most difficult golf courses in the world. It is a par 71 and stretches to a daunting 7,426 yards, favouring the long hitters on tour.

Players will be greeted by a sign on the first tee: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers”.

There have been three major championships held at the course, including most recently the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka, who is competing to be on Team USA this time around.

The course set-up is in the hands of the hosts, meaning USA can adjust conditions to suit their players. That said, Team Europe’s talent and characteristics are largely similar to Team USA, meaning less advantage this time around.

Players can expect narrower fairways and deep rough though, favouring players who can carry the ball a long way. The 15th hole is notoriously difficult and known as ‘The Beast’,

open image in gallery Europe’s Ryder Cup team, captained by Luke Donald, regained the trophy in Rome ( PA Wire )

Current Team Europe standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top six players qualify automatically for team. Standings accurate as of 25 August

1. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 3489.21 - QUALIFIED

2. Robert MacIntyre (SCO) 1709.94 - QUALIFIED

3. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 1622.11 - QUALIFIED

4. Justin Rose (ENG) 1545.72 - QUALIFIED

5. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 1283.56 - QUALIFIED

6. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 1279.33 - QUALIFIED

--------------------------------------------------------------------

7. Shane Lowry (IRE) 1275.51

8. Sepp Straka (AUT) 1264.27

9. Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 1140.44

10. Viktor Hovland (NOR) 1031.34

11. Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG) 899.53

12. Matt Wallace (ENG) 881.12

13. Thomas Detry (BEL) 817.19

14. Marco Penge (ENG) 810.38

15. Aaron Rai (ENG) 754.86

16. Jordan Smith (ENG) 738.84

17. Harry Hall (ENG) 703.38

18. Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) 681.26

19. Niklas Norgaard (DEN) 651.10

20. John Parry (ENG) 643.75

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Predicted European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Bob MacIntyre Tommy Fleetwood Justin Rose Rasmus Hojgaard Tyrrell Hatton Shane Lowry Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg Sepp Straka Matt Fitzpatrick Jon Rahm

This would be almost identical to the side that vanquished the United States in Rome. Rasmus Hojgaard has removed any tension, to some extent, locking up an automatic spot, likely confirming the only change from Rome by swapping in for his brother Nicolai Hojgaard.

open image in gallery Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm of Team Europe and Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns of Team United States walk from the first tee ( Getty Images )

Final Team USA standings for 2025 Ryder Cup

Top 6 eligible players following the conclusion of the BMW Championship, on 18 August, 2025, have made the team

1. Scottie Scheffler 37180.33 - QUALIFIED

2. JJ Spaun 14851.91 - QUALIFIED

3. Xander Schauffele 13733.52 - QUALIFIED

4. Russell Henley 12276.82 - QUALIFIED

5. Harris English 10880.55 - QUALIFIED

6. Bryson De Chambeau 10774.98 - QUALIFIED

--------------------------------------------------------------------

7. Justin Thomas 10467.24

8. Collin Morikawa 1049.44

9. Ben Griffin 9745.76

10. Maverick McNealy 8913.65

11. Keegan Bradley 8435.00

12. Brian Harman 7466.91

13. Andrew Novak 7300.48

14. Cameron Young 7209.64

15. Patrick Cantlay 6716.39

16. Sam Burns 6688.29

17. Wyndham Clark 5216.87

18. Lucas Glover 4803.44

19. Akshay Bhatia 4647.13

20. Chris Gotterup 4570.10

open image in gallery Scottie Scheffler leads Team USA ( AP )

Predicted American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup