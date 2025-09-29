Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe have won the Ryder Cup once again with a dramatic 15-13 victory over the USA.

Luke Donald’s side took a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead heading into Sunday, only for Cameron Young and Justin Thomas to land two heavy blows with the first two points of the day.

But Shane Lowry proved invaluable late on to clinch a half point to take Europe to 14 points. And Tyrrell Hatton’s half against Collin Morikawa was the clincher for the overall match, sparking wild scenes of celebrations for the blue and yellow faithful gathered around the 18th green.

Here are The Independent’s player ratings for Europe and USA after three gripping days of golf at Bethpage Black:

Rory McIlroy (3–0–1): A-

Sensational over days one and two in the toughest of conditions. Europe’s spiritual leader. Ran out of steam on Sunday, dropping his match against Scottie Scheffler in what he called a “pillow fight”. The best year of his career, he says, a grand slam and another away Ryder Cup victory.

open image in gallery Despite a sub-par performance on the final day, McIlroy did enough over the weekend to cement his status as a European legend ( Getty Images )

Jon Rahm (3–2–0): B-

The Spaniard produced two candidates for shot of the week, and the only blemish of the week was a loss in his second fourball match alongside Sepp Straka and then a comfortable loss to an excellent Xander Schauffele.

A record of 6-0-0 in foursomes means he is now one of just two players from 80 in Ryder Cup history who have played five or more matches in foursomes and remained unbeaten and untied – with the other being teammate Tommy Fleetwood.

Tommy Fleetwood (4–1–0): A

Outstanding all week, with a magical partnership with Rory McIlroy to win two more foursomes matches. Fleetwood’s legend grows, with an overall record standing at 11-4-2, he could yet top the European all-time standings before his career is over.

Justin Rose (2–1–0): B+

Only 2-1-0 this week, but a crucial part of Donald’s side to be able to sit in the morning foursomes and then come out firing, his partnership with Tommy Fleetwood proved inspiring. One they will hope to recreate after waiting their entire careers to join forces.

Shane Lowry (1–0–2): A

The record will not tell the full story of Lowry’s value to this team, a shield for teammate Rory McIlroy in the toughest sporting environment possible. He then held his nerve to hole the putt to retain the cup when Europe were desperate to stop the American momentum.

open image in gallery Shane Lowry jumps for joy after sealing the Ryder Cup ( AP )

Tyrrell Hatton (3–0–1): A

His enforced last-minute fourballs substitution – in place of the injured Viktor Hovland – proved an astute move and Hatton is now trusted to handle anything with Jon Rahm after going out first on Friday to down Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Huge mentality and a major is the next challenge for one of the finest iron players in the game.

Matt Fitzpatrick (2–1–1): B+

He’ll be gutted to only halve the match with Bryson DeChambeau in singles, having led five up, but Fitzpatrick was a machine this week. His length of the tee and ice cold demeanour on the greens supports Donald’s decision to pick him as a wildcard. His form justified it, anyway, and that fairway bunker shot on 18 on Saturday was magical.

Robert MacIntyre (1–1–1): B+

A big-time player and part of Europe’s next generation, a regular contender in majors now and flexible enough to play foursomes and fourballs. A clutch half point on the 18th against Sam Burns on Sunday was also precious insurance.

Sepp Straka (1-2-0): B-

Proved effective with Rahm in fourballs on Friday, and no shame in his defeat to JJ Spaun on Sunday, who was one of the USA’s better players. A popular member in the team, with Tyrrell Hatton’s claim that he is the best in terms of “strokes gained partying”.

Ludvig Aberg (2–2–0): B

Struggled on Saturday, but that win against Patrick Cantlay on Sunday was vital. The only blue flag all day, without him, Europe could have unravelled. The future of this team, still.

open image in gallery Aberg secured a pivotal point with his win over Patrick Cantlay ( Getty Images )

Viktor Hovland (1–1–1): B-

A hell of a player when at his best, the holed putt on 17 in Saturday foursomes was one of the moments of the week. Unfortunate to suffer injury to rule him out of the Saturday fourballs and Sunday singles. Looks to have rediscovered his mojo.

Rasmus Hojgaard (0–2–0): C-

Took a battering in his Friday fourballs match with Aberg, going down 6&5 and was unable to resist Ben Griffin in singles on Sunday. He’ll be better for the experience and perhaps feature in Ireland alongside his twin brother. Bottom of DataGolf’s strokes gained for the week. The counter is his Sunday singles match came after 48 hours without playing, tough to find rhythm.

Luke Donald: A

Got it bang on, mastered the foursomes, again, even on Sunday the insurance of Hatton late in the penultimate match proved a masterstroke.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ryder Cup: Team USA player ratings

Scottie Scheffler (1–4–0): C-

The data suggests Scheffler wasn’t terrible and he ranked middle of the pack for strokes gained across the week. But ultimately the world No 1 lost all four of his team matches before a narrow singles win over Rory McIlroy on Sunday.

JJ Spaun (2–1–0): B+

Played well in his two team matches and brought home a big singles point to make things tense on Sunday afternoon.

Xander Schauffele (3–1–0): A-

Schauffele came away with the joint-best record on the US team, including a 4&3 thrashing of one of Europe’s kingpins, Jon Rahm, in the Sunday singles.

Russell Henley (0–2–1): C-

Henley didn’t pick any wins but was unfortunate to be on the receiving end of some narrow defeats. He was statistically the best player out of all 22 involved in the Sunday singles, hitting eight birdies in his halved match with Shane Lowry.

Harris English (0–2–1): D

English was poor in the Friday morning foursomes and only a little better when he returned on Saturday, losing handsomely to McIlroy and Fleetwood on both occasions – albeit a tough ask to win those two matches. He sat out the singles after being Bradley’s envelope pick when Hovland was ruled out injured.

Bryson DeChambeau (1–3–1): C+

DeChambeau lost three of his five matches but fought gamely and gave his all to the American cause. His fightback from five down to Fitzpatrick in the singles, earning a half, was impressive.

open image in gallery DeChambeau fought back impressively on the final day but in the end paid the price for sub-par displays earlier on ( Getty Images )

Justin Thomas (2–2–0): B-

Brought passion, energy and some accurate iron play to the American team, but his putter deserted him.

open image in gallery Alongside DeChambeau, Thomas was a key instigator of the unlikely US comeback ( Getty Images )

Collin Morikawa (0–2–1): C-

Morikawa was not given much of a fighting chance against Europe’s star foresomes duo McIlroy and Fleetwood on the first two days, but showed more in his halved singles match with Tyrrell Hatton.

open image in gallery Morikawa struggled during the paired matches alongside Harris English ( Getty Images )

Ben Griffin (1–1–0): C

Griffin struggled in the Friday fourballs and didn’t return to action until the Sunday singles, when he edged a low quality match against Rasmus Hojgaard.

Cameron Young (3–1–0): A-

America’s best player, and the only question is why the New Yorker wasn’t sent out to play on the first morning, on a golf course he knows well, in front of his home fans.

Patrick Cantlay (1–3–1): C

Didn’t deliver the levels Bradley would have been hoping for from his wildcard pick. The only American player to lose on Sunday.

Sam Burns (0–2–1): D+

Statistically the worst play in both fourball sessions, although he played better on Sunday as he earned a half against Bob MacIntyre, letting the full point slip away on the 18th green.

Keegan Bradley: C-

The US captain made some strange calls, most notably in throwing Harris English and Collin Morikawa back out together on Saturday morning after they’d played so poorly on Friday. More importantly, Bradley failed to get the best out of his superstar players and this was ultimately the difference between the two teams, and between the two captains. But he found a way to rally the troops and wasn’t too far away from pulling off the greatest comeback in Ryder Cup history.