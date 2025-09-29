Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald has played down calls for him to give “two more years” and remain Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for Adare Manor in 2027.

Donald guided Europe to a second victory, adding Bethpage Black to Marco Simone with a 15-13 triumph to resist a thrilling USA fightback.

Justin Rose has been linked with the job, though the Englishman remains a formidable player and could remain on the team in two years, which could open the door to Donald keeping the job for a third term.

“I don’t think my heart can take it,” Donald joked after being asked if he will stay on following cries of “two more years” from fans and then his players in a post-Ryder Cup press conference.

“My answer is I'm going to enjoy tonight.”

Jon Rahm called on Donald to give them “two more years,” with all 12 players hailing Donald’s ability to lead them.

Bob MacIntyre pinpointed his “communication skills”, while Rose added: “The thing that's most inspiring is to see how he's grown as a leader as well.

“I think over the course of four years, there's been a bit more commitment to himself and to the team. It's been unbelievable to witness.”

Lowry then pushed for Donald to commit his future: “Let's do it again in Ireland.”

But Donald shut down the discussion over his future, adding: “No comment.”

Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe holds the Ryder Cup trophy ( Getty Images )

Donald then highlighted his own attention to detail as part of the reason for Europe’s success.

“Yeah, I really have committed myself to this job because I feel I owe it to the players and I owe it to the Ryder Cup which has been so special to me. I've had so many incredible experiences,” Donald said.

“So yeah, I've had to kind of put my own game a little bit to the side, and every day I'm trying to think about things that could help us, come up with different things that might just give us a little edge.

“We came into this in New York, and we knew New York was not going to be easy. It was rough. It was brutal at times out there. It really was. It was nasty sometimes.

“But I think when you prep these guys enough and you communicate enough with these guys and you give them a plan and an idea and a theme and a motivation, they don't really need motivating, but you know, the theme causes the cohesion of the team. I was very fortunate to have 11 of the same guys from Rome.”