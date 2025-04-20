Jump to content
Rory McIlroy’s return to tournament golf revealed after Masters win

McIlroy dramatically won the Masters to complete a career grand slam but will soon return to the course for his next tournament

Luke Baker
Sunday 20 April 2025 08:11 EDT
Rory McIlory describes Masters and grand slam win in three words

Rory McIlroy’s return to tournament golf after his dramatic and emotional win at the Masters to complete a career grand slam has now been confirmed.

Last Sunday, McIlroy finally ended his 11-year major drought and fulfilled a lifelong dream as he triumphed at Augusta National to become just the sixth man in golf history to win all four of the majors at least once.

Beating Justin Rose in a dramatic play-off ended a run of heartbreak at the Masters and the Northern Irishman understandably decided not to compete at the RBC Heritage event on the PGA Tour this week.

However, it has now been revealed when the 35-year-old will make his tournament return after Shane Lowry confirmed he will once again team up with McIlroy in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pairs event next weekend as they look to defend their title.

McIlroy and Lowry beat Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a play-off to win last year's Zurich Classic – an event which McIlroy has admitted he really enjoys as he teams up with his good friend Lowry.

"We'll be there," Lowry told Golfweek. “I talked to him [Wednesday] morning. We're good to go.

"To be honest, I didn't want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He's not letting me down if he wanted to take some time.

“But he feels like he wants to get back out there."

Rory McIlroy finally fulfilled his Masters dream
Rory McIlroy finally fulfilled his Masters dream (Getty)
McIlroy and Lowry will try to defend their Zurich Classic of New Orleans title
McIlroy and Lowry will try to defend their Zurich Classic of New Orleans title (AP)

McIlroy is now a five-time major winner, tying Brooks Koepka for the most by any golfer from this generation, and needs just one more to match Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino on six.

He is due to compete in the Truist Championship in Philadelphia from 8-11 May and will then be in major action at the US PGA Championship from 15 May at Quail Hollow – a course where he has won four PGA Tour events. He will try to wina fourth US PGA crown after victories in 2012 and 2014.

