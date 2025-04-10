Rory McIlroy handed Masters boost after legendary champion validates Augusta strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has been handed a boost after six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus validated the Northern Irishman’s strategy to play Augusta National this week.

McIlroy, searching for a fifth major and a first green jacket to complete the grand slam this week, enters the first major of the year in men’s golf high on confidence after victory at the Players Championship last month.

The 35-year-old has focused on his mental game and even discussed in detail with the 18-time major champion how he will play the course this week.

“I said ‘I know you prepared for Augusta, tell me how you’re going to play the golf course’. And when he got done, I didn't open my mouth," Nicklaus said after revealing in the Honorary Starters’ press conference how he asked McIlroy for a “shot for shot” plan.

"I said I wouldn't change a thing. That's exactly the way I would try to play the golf course."

While McIlroy conceded before this year’s Masters that his preparation has been ideal.

“Every year I come back with the goal of winning this tournament and after the start I’ve had this year I don’t feel like I’ve ever been in better form coming into this week,” McIlroy admitted.

And Nicklaus has backed McIlroy to finally break a 10-year drought in the majors.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on before the Masters ( Getty Images )

“I think it’s about time that Rory won and I sat down with him last week,” Nicklaus said.

“The discipline to do that is what Rory has lacked in my opinion. He’s got all the shots, he’s got all the game.

“He certainly is as talented as anybody in the game, but if you go back through his history in the last few years he gets to a place and all of a sudden a seven or an eight pops up and that keeps him from getting where he needs to go.”