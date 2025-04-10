Rory McIlroy's four-year-old daughter Poppy sinks putt

The Masters begins on Thursday with the first round at Augusta likely to prove pivotal in the race to claim a green jacket on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and searching for his first win of 2025, but Rory McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, is in excellent form after winning the Players Championship last month.

Other contenders include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg, while Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka lead the LIV Golf hopes as golf unites for one of four weeks per year.

"I feel like I'm better equipped than I ever have been to challenge this golf course," McIlroy said this week. “I've made a real conscious effort this year to really be diligent with my course management.”

