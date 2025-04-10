The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at Augusta in 2025?
Scottie Scheffler took home $3.6m for winning the Masters last year
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the favourite to win the Masters despite Rory McIlroy’s strong form ahead of Augusta National.
Scheffler won his first green jacket in 2022 and triumphed again last year to solidify his status as World No 1. The American is bidding to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back, and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. He would also join Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo on the illustrious list.
McIlroy goes again in his bid to win a career grand slam following an excellent start to the season that included victory at the Players Championship, while Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are among the contenders too.
Last year, Scottie Scheffler won $3.6m for winning the Masters as part of a record $20m prize purse. The total prize money for the 2025 edition is still to be confirmed and is usually announced later in the week, but last year’s breakdown was as follows with the $20m total purse offering an increase from $18m in 2023.
Last year’s top-10 (via the PGA Tour)
1st - $3,600,000
2nd - $2,160,000
3rd - $1,360,000
4th - $960,000
5th - $800,000
6th - $720,000
7th - $670,000
8th - $620,000
9th - $580,000
10th - $540,000
Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
On Thursday and Friday, coverage of featured groups begins from 2pm BST, with full coverage getting underway from 7:30pm.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Full timings are as follows
Round One, Thursday 10 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Two, Friday 11 April: featured groups from 2pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Three, Saturday 12 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 7.30pm
Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm
Masters weather: Is there a chance of more thunderstorms?
Monday’s practice session was cancelled due to inclement weather at Augusta National with thunderstorms forecast in the morning with the chance of rain to follow. Fortunately, the weather is set to improve before the start of the Masters on Thursday, but there is a 30 per cent chance of rain on Friday, which will also bring the breeziest day of the week.
