Matt Fitzpatrick explains parents’ Ryder Cup absence after USA fan’s slit-throat taunt

Matt Fitzpatrick has explained that his parents have partly avoided travelling to New York for the Ryder Cup 2025 over hateful remarks made towards him during his last appearance on US soil for Europe at Whistling Straits.

Fitzpatrick lost all three of his matches in 2021 and told The Times in a wide-ranging interview that his parents were nearby when they heard American fans shout “slit his throat, Berger” during his singles contest against Daniel Berger, which the American won one up in a 19-9 thrashing overall.

But Fitzpatrick has explained how his parents Russell and Susan opted to skip Bethpage Black after their past experience, though their own preparation for the Dunhill Links, with extensive travelling, also factored into their decision.

“I left it completely up to them. There's two things on that. There is, obviously, a little bit of that; they didn't have a great experience in Whistling Straits. That's not like a lie or anything or making anything up,” Fitzpatrick said on the eve of this year’s Ryder Cup, having admitted that the trash talk directed at him last time “didn’t go down too well with mum and dad” before highlighting next week’s DP World Tour event at the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

“The other thing is, both my parents are playing next week in the Dunhill. They also didn't really want to ruin that experience, as well, because that's obviously special to have that.

“So yeah, it's a combination. It's a lot of travel. It's obviously a busy week. It's a tiring week. And then they obviously want to have a nice week next week, as well, with me and my brother. No denying that they had a bad experience in the past, but there's no reason why it has to be like that this time.”

open image in gallery Matt Fitzpatrick of Team Europe speaks in a press conference ( Getty Images )

Fitzpatrick’s parents have watched him play in three Ryder Cups so far and the Sheffield man insists he will cope well without their support in person.

“They have obviously been to a lot,” the former US Open champion added. “But I'm fine with that. They have been to three Ryder Cups already, two away, two at home -- one at home, sorry. You know, they have seen me in all sorts of events.

open image in gallery Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe look at a yardage book during a practice round ( Getty Images )

“So obviously I'll miss them this week for sure. But you know, I'm not -- I know that they are doing what's best for them, and that's what's important.”

And Fitzpatrick claims his upbringing in Yorkshire enabled him to cope with insults and trash talk, which he experienced during Wednesday’s practice round.

“I'm from Sheffield so that's probably a good start,” Fitzpatrick said when asked if he has thick skin. “Yeah, I mean, it was good fun. I think for me, you know, you've got to buy into it. I was having a good laugh with those boys, and we were laughing about it. They were telling me, oh, you're probably going to be here on Friday or whatever. I was like, yeah, you're probably right, to be fair.

open image in gallery Matt Fitzpatrick of England laughs with his mother, Sue Fitzpatrick, at the Old Course at St Andrews ( Getty Images )

“So yeah, we had a good laugh there, and they actually followed us for a couple more holes. So I think, you know, like you say, you've got to take it on the chin, whatever it is.

“Again, like I keep saying, it's what makes this event so fun, so special, is the fans. The fans are what make this event, and you know, it's obviously a great opportunity for us to come and try and play our best golf in front of them.”