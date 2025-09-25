Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Ryder Cup 2025 begins tomorrow with Luke Donald leading Europe against Keegan Bradley’s Team USA with the American captain opting against picking himself to play.

Donald’s side were outstanding in 2023 and are now hoping to become just the second away team to win since 2006, with most of the heroes from Marco Simone in good form and desperate to repeat their success.

Europe’s famous win in 2012, known as ‘The Miracle of Medinah’, could inspire Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and co. with Europe’s team settled and in good form throughout 2025 on the PGA Tour.

But Scottie Scheffler, the world No 1, will hope to lead the hosts after a dominant win at Royal Portrush to capture The Open as his fourth major championship victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black:

When and where is the Ryder Cup 2025?

The 45th Ryder Cup takes place from Friday, 26 September to Sunday, 28 September.

It will be hosted by Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The opening ceremony was on Wednesday, moved forward from Thursday due to adverse weather. Friday morning pairings will be announced by the captains on Thursday at 4pm ET (9pm BST).

The first session will start at 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST) on Friday, with the afternoon sessions set to start at 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST).

Independent Sport will bring you full coverage from Bethpage Black, with hole-by-hole updates, scores and results in our Ryder Cup live blogs.

You can also watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports Golf, with a live stream on NOW TV.

open image in gallery Team USA members mimic the hat celebration in Rome ( Reuters )

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1: Friday 26 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Day 2: Saturday 27 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning: 7:10am ET (12:10pm BST), 7:26am ET (12:26pm BST), 7:42am ET (12:42pm BST), 7:58am ET (12:58pm BST).

Four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon: 12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST), 12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST), 12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST), 1:13pm (6:13pm BST).

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).

The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).

open image in gallery Fans in New York will be given free tickets to the biennial clash between Europe and the United States ( Getty )

What’s the format?

There are 28 points up for grabs with the winners required to reach 14.5 points. The holders can defend the cup by reaching 14 points, with a draw ensuring they retain the cup.

The competition lasts three days and the first two days, Friday and Saturday, see the players battle it out over foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball). The action concludes on Sunday with 12 singles matches.

Each match offers up one point, though the point can be halved if the match is tied after 18 holes, resulting in each team winning half a point.

The players involved in foursomes (alternate shot) and fourballs (better ball) will be announced shortly before each session, with every player tasked with competing in a singles match on Sunday.

The Course: Bethpage Black, New York

Bethpage Black is known as one of the most difficult golf courses in the world. It is a par 71 and stretches to a daunting 7,426 yards, favouring the long hitters on tour.

Players will be greeted by a sign on the first tee: “The Black Course is an extremely difficult course which we recommend only for highly skilled golfers”.

There have been three major championships held at the course, including most recently the 2019 PGA Championship, won by Brooks Koepka, who is competing to be on Team USA this time around.

The course set-up is in the hands of the hosts, meaning USA can adjust conditions to suit their players. That said, Team Europe’s talent and characteristics are largely similar to Team USA, meaning less advantage this time around.

Players can expect narrower fairways and deep rough though, favouring players who can carry the ball a long way. The 15th hole is notoriously difficult and known as ‘The Beast’.

open image in gallery Europe’s Ryder Cup team, captained by Luke Donald, regained the trophy in Rome ( PA Wire )

European team for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy Bob MacIntyre Tommy Fleetwood Justin Rose Rasmus Hojgaard Tyrrell Hatton Shane Lowry Jon Rahm Sepp Straka Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg Matt Fitzpatrick

open image in gallery Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm of Team Europe and Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns of Team United States walk from the first tee ( Getty Images )

American team for the 2025 Ryder Cup