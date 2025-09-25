Rory McIlroy declares United States ‘the best country in the world’ on eve of Ryder Cup
The Northern Irishman’s wife and daughter are American, with the country enabling him, and all 11 of his teammates, to rise to the top of the game on the PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy has proclaimed the United States as ‘the best country in the world’ on the eve of the Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy has lived in the USA for many years in his Jupiter, Florida base after permanently moving after gaining full status on the PGA Tour in 2008.
The Northern Irishman has moved back to establish a UK base in Surrey this year, but with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy are American, and the Masters champion detailed why the country holds a special place in his heart.
“Everyone wanted to make it in America,” McIlroy recalled a day out from the first day of the Ryder Cup. “It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.
“I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here.
“My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful -- it is a wonderful place.”
All 12 players on Luke Donald’s team operate full time on the PGA Tour and live in the United States, making the challenge of winning on away soil less challenging.
Shane Lowry also explained how his Florida base has enabled him to retain his place at the top of the game.
“I live in Florida. My kids go to school there. We're very lucky to live where we do. We have a great life. I love it. The golf's amazing. It helps me compete week-in and week-out on the PGA Tour,” Lowry said.
“I think I would find it very hard to live in Ireland and compete the way I do on the PGA Tour. But I do love getting home, and you know, specifically, actually, I loved -- the last couple of weeks playing on the DP World Tour were, like, amazing for us who are playing on this team to get back into, like, sort of the European Tour, European vibes, fully away from the PGA Tour.
“You kind of see what this is all of what we're playing for right here. Like it's not just playing for yourselves or your teammates. You're playing for, like, all of this. You know, playing The Irish Open and Wentworth, it was pretty cool to get the well wishes and all that when you're there.
“Culturally, the biggest differences, I love being in Ireland, but I'm very lucky to have the life I have in Florida. That's kind of the way I look at it. Will we live in Florida forever? No, we will move home at some stage, but right now when I'm competing at the highest level on the PGA Tour, I think there's no option but to live in Florida because the facilities and the weather are so good. It's necessary for me to live there.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments