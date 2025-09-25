Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has proclaimed the United States as ‘the best country in the world’ on the eve of the Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage Black in New York.

McIlroy has lived in the USA for many years in his Jupiter, Florida base after permanently moving after gaining full status on the PGA Tour in 2008.

The Northern Irishman has moved back to establish a UK base in Surrey this year, but with his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy are American, and the Masters champion detailed why the country holds a special place in his heart.

“Everyone wanted to make it in America,” McIlroy recalled a day out from the first day of the Ryder Cup. “It's the land of opportunity. And I still believe it's the best country in the world, and if you come here and work hard and dedicate yourself, you can be or do whatever you want.

“I am unbelievably grateful and lucky that I got to come to America early on. I think success is celebrated here. I think there's a wonderful sense of work ethic. And yeah, I live here.

“My wife is American. My daughter is American. I have a lot of affinity towards this country, and I think everyone that lives here should have that same affinity because it is, it's a wonderful -- it is a wonderful place.”

All 12 players on Luke Donald’s team operate full time on the PGA Tour and live in the United States, making the challenge of winning on away soil less challenging.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Shane Lowry also explained how his Florida base has enabled him to retain his place at the top of the game.

“I live in Florida. My kids go to school there. We're very lucky to live where we do. We have a great life. I love it. The golf's amazing. It helps me compete week-in and week-out on the PGA Tour,” Lowry said.

“I think I would find it very hard to live in Ireland and compete the way I do on the PGA Tour. But I do love getting home, and you know, specifically, actually, I loved -- the last couple of weeks playing on the DP World Tour were, like, amazing for us who are playing on this team to get back into, like, sort of the European Tour, European vibes, fully away from the PGA Tour.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy of Team Europe reacts in a press conference ( Getty )

“You kind of see what this is all of what we're playing for right here. Like it's not just playing for yourselves or your teammates. You're playing for, like, all of this. You know, playing The Irish Open and Wentworth, it was pretty cool to get the well wishes and all that when you're there.

open image in gallery Shane Lowry of Team Europe speaks in a press conference ( Getty Images )

“Culturally, the biggest differences, I love being in Ireland, but I'm very lucky to have the life I have in Florida. That's kind of the way I look at it. Will we live in Florida forever? No, we will move home at some stage, but right now when I'm competing at the highest level on the PGA Tour, I think there's no option but to live in Florida because the facilities and the weather are so good. It's necessary for me to live there.”