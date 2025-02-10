LIV Golf players handed Open exemption in major boost for breakaway series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LIV Golf has been given another significant boost with the breakaway series earning an extra qualification spot for The Open .

The leading player not already exempt in the top five of the Saudi-funded breakaway's standings, following the completion of LIV Golf Dallas at the end of June, will be awarded the spot at Portrush this summer, continuing a softening of the stance on the series from the majors.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of a similar venture at the US Open. The tournament, which takes place in mid-June, confirmed last week that it is offering an exemption to one leading LIV player beyond those already eligible.

That will also be the case in Northern Ireland from 17-20 July as the 153rd Open takes place on the Dunluce Course.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said: "The Open is a global championship for the best men's golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.

"We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.

"We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July."

Past Open winners playing on LIV like Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson already earn exemption invites into the major, but the news serves as a major boost to those hoping to return to one of golf’s biggest events.

Recent LIV recruit Tom McKibbin, for example, will hope a strong season on the Saudi-backed series will allow him to play in his native Northern Ireland, while veterans Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter will be eyeing a resurgence.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a possible partnership that could bring golf back together. LIV last week announced that they had reached a deal with ITV to show their events in the United Kingdom, returning the sport to free-to-air television with Sky Sports currently holding the rights to the majors, Ryder Cup and primary men’s and women’s tours.

