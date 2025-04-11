Jack Nicklaus makes bold Tiger Woods prediction and takes dig at Phil Mickelson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Nicklaus has predicted that Tiger Woods will “dominate” the Senior Tour if the 15-time major champion chooses to play when eligible.

Woods turns 50 later this year and will become eligible for the series now known as the PGA Tour Champions. His playing future is uncertain after a torn achilles ended his spring, with the 49-year-old missing the Masters at Augusta.

Woods has played sparingly in recent years while battling significant injury issues, though remains eligible for many top events on the PGA Tour.

It may be that the 82-time winner does not wish to play in the age-group tour, which has 28 events on its 2025 calendar.

But Nicklaus believes that Woods, who is three short of his record tally of major titles, will compete.

"I think Tiger will get well and Tiger will be back and play,” Nicklaus said after opening the Masters alongside Gary Player and Tom Watson.

"I believe he'll probably play the senior tour and I believe he'll probably dominate the senior tour. Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play. I don't believe he will not play. I believe he will play.

"I don't think Tiger will play for money. He doesn't need money. Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he's very good at it, obviously."

Nicklaus’s record, once thought likely to fall when Woods was in his pomp, appears safe with Woods no longer regularly competitive in the majors.

Among currently active golfers, Phil Mickelson’s six successes is the second best mark, though the left-hander has missed the cut at four of his last six majors after joining LIV Golf.

Nicklaus appeared to take a shot at the Saudi-backed breakaway series when questioning the level at which Mickelson is playing.

"I don't know what level Phil is competing at," said Nicklaus. "I guess he's still playing. He's playing the LIV Tour, is he? I don't know if he's playing or not. I don't know, you never see that anymore."