Tiger Woods set for further spell out after surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Tiger Woods is facing a further spell out of action after revealing he has undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 15-time major winner is yet to appear on the PGA Tour this season and his latest setback puts his participation in the Masters next month in serious doubt.

Woods wrote on X: “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.

“This morning, Dr Charlton Stucken of (the) Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”

The injury marks the latest setback for Woods, who has kept a limited competitive schedule for years due to several injuries.

He was targeting a comeback this year after undergoing surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September.

“’The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,’ added Dr Stucken.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

It is unclear how long the 49-year-old former world number one, who has been hampered by a succession of fitness problems in recent years, will be out.

Woods gave no timeline for his return, with little over four weeks to go before the opening round of the Masters.

His only golfing appearances this year have been in the new TGL indoor competition.

The five-time Masters winner had been due to play in last month’s Genesis Invitational – a tournament he hosts – but took time off following the death of his mother.