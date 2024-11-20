Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cameron Smith admits he is motivated by last year’s “unacceptable” performance as he bids to win a fourth BMW Australian PGA Championship title.

Smith lifted the Joe Kirkwood Cup in 2017, 2018 and 2022, but the defending champion missed the cut by nine shots 12 months ago after rounds of 73 and 78 at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“Australia has been so good to me, there’s no reason to perform like that. Unacceptable,” an emotional Smith said at the time.

The 2022 Open champion is determined to avoid a repeat display in his home city of Brisbane, where fellow Australian Min Woo Lee will defend the title he won by three shots last year.

“I think just preparation last year, just got a little bit lazy, finished a couple months early and really didn’t do much golfing,” Smith admitted.

“Did a little bit here and there, but I guess the time spent out on the range and on the golf course just wasn’t there. And it really showed in how I played first week back, so a lot has changed since then.

“A lot more motivation, probably even more motivation to get out here and do a better job this year. And I feel like I’ve been prepping really hard and doing all the right stuff to compete this week and be in contention.

“It was completely disappointing to play how I did last year. It was terrible. It was a terrible feeling. I think being a Brisbane boy probably even hurt a little bit more and it’s not very often I get to play in front of a home crowd.”

Smith failed to win on the LIV Golf Tour this year but comes into the week on the back of a tie for second in the Ford NSW Open and a share of third in the Queensland PGA Championship.

“I’d love for my first win (of 2024) to come here,” Smith added. “I would’ve loved for it to come a little bit earlier. I feel like maybe a little bit of added pressure with some tournaments running out.

“I feel like my game is in a really good spot. I feel like I’ve done all the prep, I’ve done the things I’ve needed to do - particularly last month - to really be competitive.

“The only thing I want as a competitor is to be in contention on Sunday and I’ve been fortunate enough to do that the last couple of weeks, just haven’t quite got across the line.”