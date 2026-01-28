Brooks Koepka reveals Tiger Woods advice before making PGA Tour return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooks Koepka admitted the first person he called when he was released from his LIV Golf contract was Tiger Woods to speak about his return to the PGA Tour.

The five-time major winner ended his deal with the Saudi breakaway series a year early as he wanted to spend more time at home with his family.

Woods, who as well as being a 15-time major winner is chairman of the PGA Tour's Future Competitions Committee, is still the player his contemporaries look up to and Koepka knew he was his first point of contact.

"I think the 23rd (of December) I was released and then called Tiger right away, then that process got the ball rolling," said Koepka ahead of his first event back, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

"I've always had a good relationship with Tiger. That was what I wanted to do once I had the opportunity to, I guess, get reinstated on the PGA Tour.

"It was exciting and I kind of really didn't know what to do. That was the first person that kind of came to mind.

"I didn't know (the new commissioner) Brian (Rolapp), I didn't have a relationship with him obviously just because he's pretty new and Jay (Monahan, the previous incumbent) was going to be the next call.

"I felt like Tiger was somebody that I've relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me."

open image in gallery Brooks Koepka will tee it up for the first time since his return at Torrey Pines this week ( AFP/Getty )

Koepka said be began considering a return around the Ryder Cup in September after some family issues - his wife Jena revealed in October she had had a miscarriage.

But once he had made his decision and agreed a release with LIV, his return happened within a matter of weeks as the PGA Tour literally re-wrote their rules to open a very specific window for him - and also fellow defectors Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith - to come back.

"I don't regret anything I do. I've learned a lot. I've always enjoyed the ride no matter where I'm at," added Koepka, who admitted he was nervous ahead of his first event back.

"But at the same time, I'm excited for this new chapter, grateful to be out here. For Brian Rolapp, Jay, Tiger, everybody that was able to get me out here, I'm super grateful for it and I'm excited.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods remains a key figure for the PGA Tour despite a limited playing schedule ( PA Archive )

"I think the nervousness probably was more for this (press conference), to get this out of the way to be quite fair.

"I'm maybe a little bit 'antsy' to get to Thursday just so I can get back to playing golf and that's where I feel the most comfortable but I was definitely nervous just for this."

Asked whether he thought the rift between LIV and the PGA Tour, who agreed a framework deal almost three years ago which has yet to come to fruition, could be fixed, Koepka said: "I have no clue.

"I've not been a part of the conversations on either side. It's out of my hands and my job is to go play golf and tee it up on Thursday."

PA