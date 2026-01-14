Tiger Woods reacts to Brooks Koepka’s shock PGA Tour return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger Woods believes Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour makes it “a better place to play” and is a “win for everyone”.

Five-time major winner Koepka last month quit LIV Golf with a year of his contract remaining, stating he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The 35-year-old subsequently applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated, with both his availability and high profile effectively causing officials to rewrite their own rules by instigating a Returning Member Programme.

As part of his return, Koepka has agreed to stringent restrictions on his financial benefits as well as a charitable donation of $5m (£3.71m), and is set to feature at the upcoming Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods, who is on the PGA Tour board, feels the outcome is the best for all concerned.

“There are opinions from both sides. We are not going to satisfy everyone,” said 15-time major winner Woods, speaking at a press conference after the TGL match between Jupiter Links and New York GC in Florida on Tuesday evening.

“We know that, but the whole idea is to make our tour better than what it was. With Brooks’ addition to the (PGA) Tour, it does. It makes it a better place to play.

“Now with players who have earned equity, and there are four more years of potential earning of equity for these players, the fact that they own the (PGA) Tour, if Brooks plays, it puts more money in their pocket. It is a win for everyone.”

open image in gallery Tiger Woods (right) hailed the return of Brooks Koepka (left) to the PGA Tour ( Getty Images )

Woods believes the presence of Koepka will be a welcome addition to the PGA Tour fields.

“Having another world-class player that these guys are going to try and beat, that is what the fans demanded, that is what the fans wanted for our fan initiative program, and I think we have addressed that,” he said.

Bryson DeChambeau, though, has ruled out following Koepka in making a swift return to the PGA Tour.

open image in gallery Bryson DeChambeau won’t be joining Koepka in a PGA Tour return however ( Getty Images for We The Best )

Speaking at the LIV Golf captains’ press conference, the American said: “I’m contracted through 2026, so I’m excited about this year.”

On Koepka’s departure, DeChambeau added: “I had no idea, no idea that that would happen. No idea what the penalties would even be. Right now I’ve got a contract. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do at LIV Golf this year.”

Woods, 50, is continuing his rehabilitation from a seventh back surgery in October and had hit a few shots in the stadium ahead of the TGL match.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods is recovering from a seventh back surgery ( Getty Images )

“I am moving up to short irons, so that’s about it. I need a little bit more than that to be able to play here,” Woods said.

“At my speed right now, I could probably play the Stinger hole. Just kind of roll it off the tee, but no, I am progressing, which is nice. I am getting there and getting stronger.

“It is just one of those things where it just takes so much time for the bone to heal and the bone to set.”