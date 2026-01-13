Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooks Koepka’s return to the PGA Tour has sparked speculation over the futures of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith on LIV Golf.

The players meet the same criteria as the five-time major winner after the PGA Tour confirmed his return on a dramatic Monday in golf.

It ends Koepka’s four-season association with the Saudi Arabian-backed series with the PGA Tour’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Rolapp outlining guidelines for others to follow him back.

After signing up for the terms of the Returning Member Program, Koepka will be able to play at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from 29 January.

But could others join him, and what will this mean for LIV Golf and its future?

How has Koepka secured his return to the PGA Tour?

Koepka was released from his LIV Golf contract a year early last month and the 35-year-old begun the process of negotiating a return to the PGA Tour.

Players would usually serve a one-year suspension, a year from their last LIV Golf appearance, which was August for Koepka, but the new Returning Member Program has seen a number of new terms green light his route back, including:

Koepka will forego any payment from the FedExCup Bonus scheme in 2026

Koepka is ineligible for the Tour's player equity programme between 2026-2030, which is claimed to be worth in the region of $50-85m (£37-59m)

A $5m penalty as a contribution to a charity the tour will help decide

No sponsor exemptions to the $20m signature events

How much did Koepka earn from LIV Golf?

While Koepka will be hit by what he describes as a “harsh punishment,” he has secured around $48m (£35.6m) in prize money during his four seasons on LIV, while also confirming on BS w/ Jake Paul that his signing bonus was “nine figures” after joining in 2022.

Could others follow?

Yes, the PGA Tour has outlined the criteria for other players to join Koepka and return to the PGA Tour, with applications required from 12 January to 2 February, with 2026 the only season available, thus preventing players from indicating they will rejoin in 2027, which could impact DeChambeau with one more year remaining on his LIV contract.

Players who have participated in Unauthorized Tournaments, have not been a member for a minimum of two (2) years

Players who have won THE PLAYERS, Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and/or The Open Championship in the years 2022-2025

Must participate in a minimum of 15 cosponsored and approved tournaments in the 2026 season

The above criteria applies to Rahm, DeChambeau and Smith, but, crucially, leaves Phil Mickelson unable to reapply, with his PGA Championship victory coming in 2021.

open image in gallery Brooks Koepka after winning a LIV Golf event in Singapore ( AP )

What has LIV Golf said in response to Koepka’s move?

“From the outset, LIV Golf has championed an open ecosystem and freedom, for all," LIV Golf’s statement, posted on X, began. "Not just for a limited few. One that supports players’ rights to compete across various platforms, reinforcing the believe that the growth of the game is best served when the game’s best players are empowered to seek the most competitive environments around the world.

“LIV Golf’s vision remained unchanged—to grow the game of golf globally—and that vision gains momentum across the broader golf landscape, the capacity to deliver on it continues to strengthen by expanding pathways and opportunity beyond any single institution or interest.

“As the world’s golf league, LIV Golf continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness on a global scale.”

What has Koepka said since rejoining the PGA Tour?

"When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA Tour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning," said Koepka. "I believe in where the PGA Tour is headed with new leadership, new investors and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake.

"I've got a lot of work to do with some of the players. There's definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry. It's a harsh punishment financially. I understand exactly why the tour did that -- it's meant to hurt. But it [his departure] hurt a lot of people. If anyone is upset, I need to rebuild those relationships.

open image in gallery Koepka after winning the 2023 PGA Championship as a Liv Golf player ( Getty Images )

"The first week I'll be a little bit nervous. There's a lot going on than just golf. I'll be glad to put the first week behind me -- dealing with the media, dealing with the players, and then getting some of those tougher conversations. But I'm looking forward to it.

"Am I nervous? Yes. Am I excited? Yes. In a weird way, I want to have those conversations."