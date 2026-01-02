Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy has detailed how Team Europe were tasked with dealing with some “horrific” abuse from USA fans at the Ryder Cup last year.

McIlroy helped Luke Donald’s team to victory at Bethpage Black, but the visitors faced some vicious insults from the crowd throughout an intense three days of competition.

McIlroy, teammate Shane Lowry and others were singled out with personal abuse, with the Masters champion recalling the intensity of the week in New York.

“I don’t care if people say whatever they’re saying to me, even the first-tee announcer saying, ‘f*** you, Rory,’ that much is nothing compared to the other stuff we heard,” McIlroy told Stick to Football.

“Erica, my wife, would say, she’s a grown woman, she’s strong, she can handle that, but when it starts to get into, I heard stuff about my daughter that I couldn’t even repeat here, it was horrific.

“It’s also like society at the minute as well, it’s the mob mentality, they see other people doing something and think it’s OK. By far [the worst I’ve experienced], 2016 we played the Ryder Cup in Minnesota, I thought that was bad, I compare this year [2025] to 2016, and 2016 was nothing compared to some of the stuff we heard.

“There are 50,000 people there, all it takes is 500 of those to be bad eggs, and it skews the atmosphere.”

Luke Donald has faced calls to remain in his role as captain for the 2027 edition at Adare Manor in Ireland, conceding that he “wrestles with what the upside is” of a third successive cup in charge of Team Europe.

While Team Europe stalwart Justin Rose is regarded as one of the other leading candidates, though the former US Open champion has highlighted his desire to continue as a player in the tournament, underlining how “the captaincy is not in two years time, it starts in two months, or something” and “that’s something I haven’t got my head around”.

Rory McIlroy helped Europe win the Ryder Cup in New York ( PA Wire )

The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place at Ireland’s Adare Manor between 17 and 19 September, though the captain’s preparations begin early this year, with the announcements expected in the coming weeks.