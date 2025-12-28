Luke Donald provides update on Ryder Cup decision to remain Europe’s captain in 2027
Donald has led Team Europe to wins during both of his stints as captain, winning in Rome in 2023 as well as this year at Bethpage Black
Two-time Ryder Cup-winning captain Luke Donald has claimed he is in no rush to make a decision over whether to lead Team Europe in 2027, explaining that he already feels like he’s “proved enough”.
Donald led Team Europe to a home win in Rome in 2023 before following that triumph with a dramatic victory in New York last summer, with Europe’s 15-13 win meaning they were the first away team to win a Ryder Cup since 2012, when Donald himself featured as a player.
And while there have already been plenty of calls for the former world number one to remain in the role ahead of the 2027 edition at Adare Manor in Ireland, he has so far refused to commit to anything concrete.
“I talked to a few of the players and everyone I’ve spoken to would like me to do it again. That means a lot,” said the 48-year-old in an interview with The Times.
“I’ve obviously thought about it, but I don’t feel like I’m in a big rush,” he added, explaining that his wife Diane “enjoyed the home one more too, and she loves Adare [Manor], she loves Ireland, so she would be all for it”.
However, Donald also explained that he does have doubts, expressing that he “wrestles with what the upside is”.
“I feel like I’ve proved enough. It is a lot of work. My eldest daughter has two-and-a-half more years of school, so I’d be away a little bit more than I’d like before she goes to college.
“I’d like to understand if I’m able to pick the best players [in reference to the eligibility of LIV players]. Do I push my luck? I’m trying to enjoy this one.
“I’ll seriously think about it in the new year.”
Team Europe stalwart Justin Rose is regarded as one of the other leading candidates for the captaincy in 2027, though the Englishman previously highlighted his desire to continue as a player in the tournament, adding that “the captaincy is not in two years time, it starts in two months, or something” and “that’s something I haven’t got my head around”.
The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place at Ireland’s Adare Manor between 17 and 19 September, though captain’s preparations begin early next year, with the announcements expected in the early part of 2026.
