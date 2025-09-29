Luke Donald is Europe’s Sir Alex Ferguson – everything points to one Ryder Cup decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A weary Luke Donald emerged from Europe’s team hotel, clutching the Ryder Cup, which was glistening in the New York sky after a rollercoaster 15-13 victory over the USA.

The zombie-like state of some of Europe’s players, who had revelled in the thrill of an away Ryder Cup victory, was apparent. Shane Lowry was sipping on a Diet Coke, while Rory McIlroy was sporting a pair of Aviators to obscure any tiredness. Tyrrell Hatton, no stranger to a heavy night out, of course, appeared smug after sharing that his head was surprisingly clear, and Matt Fitzpatrick was the first to call it a night.

Such was the thrill of defeating the USA, though, despite the ugly scenes at a hostile Bethpage Black, that the magnetic pull of leading this team is likely to prove difficult to discard.

Donald now has a vital decision to make, and though he has time, the clock is ticking. Europe’s leader will be confirmed 18 months out from Adare Manor, when it starts over again on 17 September 2027.

“If someone’s going to do one, they should probably do two,” Donald said when considering his future. Should he take charge in County Limerick, and then again in Hazeltine in 2029, he would match Tony Jacklin’s record of four stints as captain.

“I think that gave us a little bit of an edge. It’s job done and that's what you came here for.

“I haven’t even crossed my mind or thought about [accepting the captaincy for a third time]. But again, I'm super humbled again that they [the players] would even mention it. I think I have to sit down and think things through and what that would be. What that would look like.

“I won’t rule it out, but I want to kind of enjoy this one. I would say it will be harder. I think some people obviously thought I was mad trying to do an away Ryder Cup after such a successful one in Rome.

open image in gallery Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe is sprayed with champagne ( Getty Images )

“Would that change how I was looked at as a captain if it went badly this week? I was happy to take that challenge on. I’ve done one home, I’ve done one away. I don't feel there’s much more to prove.”

Jon Rahm had called for “two more years”, while Lowry, the Irishman who drained that putt to fend off a relentless USA march to an improbable comeback, is eager for Donald to stay, too.

“We would happily have him (for two more years), but it’s obviously his call,” Lowry said, having cut short the festivities at 2:30am.

“He’s given up three years of his life. And he’s put in a lot of work. It’ll be a big deal for him to take it on again. God help whoever is going to fill his shoes. It’s like trying to come in after Sir Alex Ferguson. And we’ve seen how that’s gone over the last 12 years. I think it’ll be very tough shoes to fill.”

Donald has made dozens of astute moves and the winning Ryder Cup captain is always heralded for the small decisions, as much as the wildcard picks and pairings throughout the week.

But a candid Donald acknowledged the power of McIlroy, a spiritual leader for Europe amid the carnage of Bethpage Black and the nasty, personal barbs sent his way, and at his wife Erica Stoll McIlroy, who emerged as “the big winner this week” in Lowry’s eyes after displaying such poise and dignity in the face of adversity.

open image in gallery Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe and Shane Lowry of Team Europe hug ( Getty Images )

“You absolutely need your big guns to fire,” Donald noted. “And that's what we are proud of, that the US guys' big guys, their guns, they didn't get as many points as ours.

“Rory has made no qualms about how important the Ryder Cup is to him, and I think that’s inspiring to me. It’s inspiring to his team. You know, maybe not quite on the same level as winning the Grand Slam and the Masters, but it’s pretty effing close. It really is. He’s talked to me about it many times, about how he wants to win an away Ryder Cup and how difficult that is.

“To have someone of Rory's calibre fighting so hard, that’s inspiring for the team.”

McIlroy slipped out of the team hotel, having been an integral part of the boisterous team celebrations on the bus, his name, to the tune of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, likely still ringing between his ears. Carrying a single iron in a Boston Common pencil bag, McIlroy had led a chorus of “Are you watching Donald Trump?” hours earlier.

“The story is that we were in the dressing room and Rory got a text from the President while we were in there,” Donald recalled. “He read it out to us and he’s like, let’s do the video with the funny chant and send it back. That’s what we did and he sent out a reply to the world. It was just a bit of banter.”

open image in gallery Matt Fitzpatrick, Captain Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy and Bob MacIntyre of Team Europe Team celebate ( Getty Images )

Justin Rose, formidable again last week (2–1–0), has been tipped to succeed Donald, though his form suggests another push to play in 2027. “I hope Justin continues on his path,” remarked Donald.

Donald, Rose, or somebody else, Europe’s strength is the infrastructure, the blueprint for success, and the confidence in a culture built over generations, with nine wins in 12 Ryder Cups.

“We were just talking about this in the team room. I feel like the blueprint is there now,” Lowry added. “And the tour has a great plan in place. I said, you have to try and come in and put your own stamp on it. But it will be hard job to do.”

The winning feeling, for both captain and players, will be tough to walk away from, with substantial change perhaps jeopardising that. Time for a break, certainly, but Donald’s path looks destined towards Adare Manor.