The 80th US Women’s Open takes place in Wisconsin this week, with the game’s top players heading to Erin Hills bidding to win the oldest women’s golf major.

A field of 156 players will contest the tournament in 2025, with eight past champions – including 2024 winner Yuka Saso – lining up to compete for the Harton S. Semple Trophy.

Jeeno Thitikul, winner of the Americas Open earlier this month, heads to Wisconsin as the early favourite at 9/1 with golf betting sites, though Nelly Korda (14/1), Hae Ran Ryu (14/1), Jin Young Ko (20/1) and Lydia Ko (22/1) and are all in the running too.

In addition, 2022 winner Minjee Lee (22/1) will hope to be in contention in Wisconsin, while younger prospects such as Ruoning Yin (18/1) and Rio Takeda (25/1) will be hoping to land a major after promising starts to their careers.

US Women’s Open betting preview: Korda to clinch third major?

World number one Korda has seen her price shoot down from around 14/1 to as low as 8/1 with betting sites ahead of the action starting this week, with the 26-year-old having tied fifth in the Americas Open earlier this month.

Having won seven tournaments last season, she is yet to win in 2025 and has a personal best finish of tied eighth at this tournament, despite having won two majors in her career at the Chevron Championship and the Women’s PGA Championship.

But the American remains the top-ranked player in the world for a reason, with the best average stroke rate in 2025, so it may depend on which version turns up at Erin Hills.

But we’re backing the world number one to grab a third major title, with odds of 9/1 offered at William Hill.

US Women’s Open prediction 1: Nelly Korda to win the US Women’s Open - 9/1 William Hill

US Women’s Open betting tips: Surprise winner on the cards at Erin Hills?

The US Women’s Open remains a tournament that is exceptionally difficult to predict, with favourites Korda and Thitikul only offered at 8/1 to win outright.

This situation is made worse by the fact that nobody has won back-to-back competitions on the LPGA Tour since Korda over a year ago, with Chisato Iwai having won last time out at the Riviera Maya Open in Mexico.

But if you’re looking to bet on someone with momentum then the Japanese golfer would be the best guess, having also won the Daikin Orchid Tournament in March after three wins in 2024.

The 22-year-old is yet to win a major, but she is offered at 33/1 to win outright ahead of the action starting this week, so an each-way bet wager could offer value should she finish in the top five, which is worth 1/4 of the outright price.

US Women’s Open prediction 2: Chisato Iwai each-way (5 places) - 33/1 Bet365

