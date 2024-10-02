Alfred Dunhill Links Championship betting tips

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to both finish in the top 5 - 5.89/1 Bet365

Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - 40/1 each-way SpreadEx

All eyes will be on Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and not just to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars teeing up at the historic courses (from 9am Thursday, Sky Sports Golf).

As well as film stars Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia and Bill Murray the worlds of music and sport are also well-represented in the pro-am tournament with Huey Lewis, Gareth Bale, Ruud Gullit, Jamie Redknapp and cricket stars Jimmy Anderson, Allan Lamb, Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan all taking part.

In addition to the celebrities, it’s also a who’s who when it comes to the professional field with 14 LIV stars taking their place in the tournament, which was first played in 1937.

The inclusion of the likes of Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and John Rahm will add a bit of an edge to proceedings and it’s the latter who is joint-favourite to take the title with Rory McIlroy at 7/1 on betting sites.

Both golfers have endured recent play-off disappointment. McIlroy was beaten to the BMW PGA Championship title by America’s Billy Horschel before Rahm lost out in a play-off against Spanish compatriot Angel Hidalgo in the Spanish Open in Madrid.

There have been several near misses for McIlroy in the last few months and he is yet to finish outside the top two in a DP World Tour event this year.

Rahm’s recent form of six top-10 finishes in his last eight starts suggests he’s in a good place heading into this week’s event and pairing him up with McIlroy for both to finish in the top five at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pays close to 6/1 on golf betting sites.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prediction 1: Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy to both finish in the top 5 - 5.89/1 Bet365

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tips: Fitzpatrick to shine again

Matt Fitzpatrick knows these three courses as well as anyone and 12 months ago he enjoyed a double victory, firstly taking the team championship with his mum Sue before going onto win the individual title by three shots.

His knowledge of the historic Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and the ‘modern classic’, Kingsbarns, could prove vital this time around, as he tries to retain both trophies.

He is back in action with his mum and will go up against world No 3 McIlroy with father Gerry, Scottish star Bob MacIntyre with dad Dougie, and two-time Alfred Dunhill Links winner Hatton and dad Jeff, who have all been drawn to play at Carnoustie, the toughest of the three courses.

The Sheffield-born golfer hasn’t been in the best of form this year but don’t rule him out. He potentially offers some each-way value at 40/1 with SpreadEx, who are paying 1/5 odds on six places.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prediction 2: Fitzpatrick to win - 40/1 each-way SpreadEx

Safer gambling

If you are looking to have a bet on the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, always practice safer gambling when wagering.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

If you ever need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.