SailGP racing halted after high-speed crash leaves one sailor hospitalised

A high-speed collision between the New Zealand and French yachts at the SailGP race in Auckland on Saturday left one sailor with two broken legs and another injured, forcing the abandonment of the day's competition.

Louis Sinclair, a grinder aboard the New Zealand yacht, is in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital after sustaining compound fractures to both legs during the incident.

The New Zealand team confirmed in a statement: "Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair is in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital after suffering injuries to both legs during the collision with the French during racing today. Sinclair is receiving treatment for compound fractures to both legs but is in a stable condition." A sailor from the French team also sustained injuries.

The dramatic incident unfolded during the third of four scheduled races. As the fleet of 13 boats approached the first gate at speeds nearing 90 kilometres per hour, the New Zealand vessel reportedly lost control, spinning directly into the path of the French yacht.

open image in gallery Aftermath of Black Foils SailGP Team helmed by Peter Burling and DS Automobiles SailGP Team France helmed by Quentin Delapierre colliding in Race 3 ( (Simon Bruty/SailGP via AP) )

The French boat then rode over the top of the New Zealand craft, causing severe damage to both and leaving them locked together. Racing was immediately suspended as injured sailors were taken ashore for hospital treatment and the damaged boats recovered.

France driver Quentin Delapierre expressed his shock following the crash. "I think everyone, both team New Zealand and us, are pretty shocked," he said. "Full support to team New Zealand and my teammates, also. Hopefully we’ll recover from this. Everything happened so quickly, it’s pretty cloudy in my mind. I just tried to do my best to avoid the collision but obviously it happened too quickly. I didn’t have the time to respond and steer the boat. It was a super scary situation."

Television footage suggested the New Zealand boat lost the use of its rudder, contributing to the collision. This incident follows a previous crash involving the New Zealand team and Switzerland in the season's opening event in Perth, Australia, which resulted in demerit points for New Zealand driver Peter Burling.

SailGP features teams from 13 nations competing in identical 50-foot catamarans, capable of reaching speeds of 100 kph as they rise out of the water on foils. Two races were completed before Saturday's crash, with Australia winning the first and New Zealand the second. Racing for Sunday is scheduled to commence earlier than planned due to anticipated thunderstorms.