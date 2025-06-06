Ryan Reynolds acquires a new sports team — this time with Hugh Jackman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good friends Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have set sail on an exciting new venture together — as co-owners of Australia’s three-time SailGP champions.

The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars have joined team driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the freshly rebranded BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team, the company announced Thursday.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure,” Jackman, 56, and Reynolds, 48, said in a joint statement.

In their signature tongue-in-cheek style, the statement continued: “Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

The company confirmed that the team has signed a multi-year partnership with BONDS underwear, marking the first time the Australian SailGP Team has had a title partner.

open image in gallery (L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are now co-owners of Australia's SailGP team, the Bonds Flying Roos ( Getty )

Slingsby added: “This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team. They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team.

“With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos, we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

open image in gallery Bonds Flying Roos athletes featuring BONDS underwear ( Bonds Flying Roos )

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team will make their official debut under their new name and ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7-8.

This new acquisition marks Reynolds’ third in the world of sports. He already co-owns two soccer teams: Wrexham AFC in Wales and Club Necaxa in Mexico with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

It also comes amid Reynolds’s ongoing legal battle with his wife’s (Blake Lively) It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, over sexual harassment accusations. Lively, whom Reynolds has been married to since 2012, sued Baldoni in January, alleging that he sexually harassed her on set and subsequently devised a campaign to “destroy” her reputation, following the film’s release.

Baldoni, who has vehemently denied the accusations, filed a countersuit against Lively and Reynolds, claiming they tried to “destroy” his career and reputation.

In a major update earlier this week, Lively withdrew her claims that Baldoni intentionally and negligently inflicted emotional distress on her during the production of the film, after Baldoni’s lawyers sought to access her therapy notes and other health records.