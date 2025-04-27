Rob McElhenney shares message to fans as Wrexham promotion celebrations take a toll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham secured a historic promotion to the Championship, the second-highest tier of English football, on Saturday (26 April) with the jubilant scenes co-owner Rob McElhenney with a sore head.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Ryan Reynolds purchased the Welsh club in 2020 when they were still in the fifth tier of English football, otherwise known as the National League.

On Saturday, following a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic, they earned a place in the Championship with their third promotion in a row, bringing them one step away from the Premier League.

Despite being from the United States and Canada respectively both McElhenney and Reynolds regularly attend Wrexham matches and were at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday to celebrate with the rest of the fans.

However, the party looks to have taken a toll on McElhenney with the 48-year-old writing on X/Twitter: “I have a bit of a headache. Worth it.”

McElhenney was equally dumbfounded about the result on Instagram where he shared a series of photos, adding: “I have no words.”

In contrast, Reynolds had a lot more to say about the promotion. In his own Instagram post the Deadpool actor: “We’ve been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened.

“I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, ‘The Premier League.’

“People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding.”

The Free Guy star added he feels at “home” in Wrexham, which he sees as a “place that values community, decency and history”.

He cited their “respect” for the 1934 mining fire, the Gresford Colliery disaster, and “feeling of hope and miracles created” by ex-Wrexham and Manchester United footballer Mickey Thomas, who was also at the match on Saturday.

Reynolds said Wrexham “made history” with their third promotion, and added “that doesn’t happen without the wisdom of (manager) Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff, or the talent” of the team.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

He said he “watched Sam Smith create a frightening blend between football and martial arts, scoring our second goal yesterday”, following midfielder Oliver Rathbone taking an early lead with the first.

“The stadium feels like a church,” Reynolds added.

“I know so many of you now. Since February 2021, I’ve watched babies become regulars.

“And some regulars depart us for good. We’ve had the honour to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I’ve even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation.

“Somebody said the Welsh have the ‘heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter.’ That’s what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch (thank-you).”

Additional reporting by PA.