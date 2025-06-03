Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively is reportedly seeking to withdraw her claims that her co-star and director Justin Baldoni intentionally and negligently inflicted emotional distress on her during the production of their film It Ends With Us.

The decision is thought to be a response to attempts by Baldoni’s legal team to obtain Lively’s medical records, including therapy notes and other health details, as part of the discovery process.

Baldoni and Lively are currently involved in several legal actions related to her claim that she was sexually harassed by the director during production of their film It Ends With Us, and his claim that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attempted to destroy his career.

On Monday, Baldoni’s legal team, acting on behalf of his company Wayfarer Studios, filed a ruling seeking to compel Lively to sign a HIPAA release that would allow them access to her medical records.

The filing states: “Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims.

“However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively ( Getty )

“In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed.”

Variety reports that Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb described the filing as “a press stunt” and argued that they are simply “streamlining and focusing” her case.

“The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary,” said Hudson and Gottlieb.

“Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims.”

The Independent approached Baldoni’s legal team, who declined to comment on the record.

Lively sued Baldoni in January, accusing him of sexual harassment on set and of later orchestrating an alleged smear campaign designed to “bury” her.

Baldoni has vehemently denied the accusations and filed a $400 million countersuit accusing Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, of trying to “destroy” his career and reputation.

Last month, Baldoni’s team withdrew a subpoena that would have called on Taylor Swift to testify in the trial, which is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.