Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman join Australia SailGP team as co-owners

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have become co-owners of the Australia SailGP team

The Associated Press
Thursday 05 June 2025 12:24 EDT
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman become co-owners of the Australia SailGP team on Thursday.

The “Deadpool & Wolverine” stars joined driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the team's rebrand after several successful seasons, winning three championships in its four seasons. The team will be called the BONDS Flying Roos, with the Australian underwear company BONDS as its title partner.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure," Reynolds and Jackman said in a joint statement released through SailGP. "Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country, as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

It's the latest sports venture for Reynolds, who along with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney is a co-owner of Wrexham, one of the world's oldest soccer clubs. Reynolds and McElhenney were also part of an investment group that acquired Colombian club La Equidad earlier this year.

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team is expected to make its debut at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix starting June 7.

Slingsby, an Olympic gold medalist, said in a release that Jackman and Reynolds bring “unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of (humor) that fits perfectly with our team."

"With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos," Slingsby added, "we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

